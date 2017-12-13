Nigerian soldiers battle Boko Haram in Mainok, Borno

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Soldiers
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Soldiers

Reports reaching PREMIUM TIMES indicate that Nigerian soldiers are currently battling to repel an attack by armed Boko Haram fighters in Mainok village, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Mainok is about 58km from Maiduguri.

A security official in Borno State confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers came through the bush areas that link Mainok with Buniyadi village of Yobe State.

“Yes the attack is on as I speak with you now but our military troops are gallantly tackling them as we have heard so far,” said the source who would rather not mention his name for security reasons.

“The insurgents came through the Buniyadi axis that connects to Kaga local government ànd Sambisa forest,” the source added.

Mainok suffered its most devastating attack in September 2014 during which the village was burnt down by Boko Haram fighters. Most of the residents who survived that attack fled to Maiduguri.

The residents were amongst the first set of displaced persons that returned to their homes early this year.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.