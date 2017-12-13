BREAKING: Court orders return of Obiora Okonkwo as Anambra Central Senator

Related News

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has ordered the immediate return of Obiora Okonkwo of the Peoples Democratic Party as the senator representing the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Justice John Tsoho gave the ruling on Wednesday after counsel to other parties in the matter withdrew their arguments against the plaintiff.

The judge said he was inclined to grant the request sort by the plaintiff because all the defendants indicated that they had no objection to the suit.

The defendants who consented to the claims sort by Mr. Okonkwo are the PDP; its former chairman, Adamu Muazu; INEC; and Uche Ekwunife, a former senator and former member of the PDP.

Wednesday’s court judgement comes few weeks after INEC fixed January 13 for election of a new senator to occupy the seat.

Details later…