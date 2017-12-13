LIVE UPDATES: Reps hold public hearing on NGO bill

Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.
Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

The House of Representatives committee on Non-Governmental Organisations and International Development Partners will today hold a public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

The controversial bill seeks to set up a federal agency to be known as the NGO Regulatory Commission to regulate activities of NGO’s and civil society organisations, CSOs, across the country.

The bill had come under heavy criticism by many Nigerians including a serving senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani.

Mr. Sani had vowed that he would fight against the bill when it comes to the Senate

PREMIUM TIMES brings to you live updates from the public hearing.

10:50: Civil society organizations, religious leaders and invited guests already seated

Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.
Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.
Public hearing on the controversial NGO bill.

In his remarks, the speaker’s representative said “the roles of the CSO cannot be overemphasised; they are are involved in poverty reduction, human rights”

“The bill to regulate NGO’s has generated a lot of public interest”

“The processs of lawmaking will always be subjected to public scrutiny.”

11:01 Chairman of the committee, Peter Akpatasonn giving his opening remarks

11:05 Speaker Yakubu Dogara invited to declare the public hearing open. He is represented by the chairman of the house committee on finance, Babangida Ibrahim

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.