Appeal Court sends Saraki back to Code of Conduct Tribunal

Bukola Saraki
Senate President Bukola Saraki

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Tuesday sent Bukola Saraki back to the Code of Conduct Tribunal to face charges of false declaration of asset.

The Nigerian government had appealed the acquittal of the Senate President earlier this year by the CCT.

The tribunal had dismissed all 18-count allegations of false and anticipatory declaration of asset by Mr. Saraki.

At its sitting today, the Court of Appeal panel ruled that Mr. Saraki did not sufficiently answer three of the charges.

The three-man panel, led by Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, dismissed the remaining 15 charges appealed by the Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

A statement by Mr. Saraki’s media office said the Senate President will appeal the verdict to the Supreme Court.

  Bassey Frank

    Good for him. The other day, he said Jonathan allowed corruption to thrive under him. This time, he is entering the dock again and may, eventually, end up in jail. Nonsense!!!

    Nath

      They re just playing with Nigerians intelligence. Nothing will happen to Sarakis. They needed to keep Sarakis busy invade he is nursing the ambition of decamping to PDP just like Atiku.

      victoria

        One of the highest looter in the Land is in the news again

  Timothy

    It wont make any difference because the Supreme Court will override the lower courts. Its that simply….Nigerians or rather I have lost hope…for those that suppose to provide hope for the common man. I read in the news some days ago where a man was sentenced to 7 years for stealing goats. It was swift, direct and sealed. Compare a goat to billions of Naira meant for development of a region…..maybe they will say just give us some and sin no more…or join our party and your sins will go away…..or they may even say use the money and campaign for a position and you wont be touched. While the man who stole a goat maybe out of hunger will sleep in a jail for years for being hungry. Am yet to see the Judiciary impress the people that they can protect them.

  Isyaku Muhammad

    Saraki should still carry along 100 lawyers to the court

  Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    But, when will Muhammadu Buhari face charges of certificate forgery and perjury? Yeye dey smell.