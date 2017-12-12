Two soldiers, four civilians killed in separate Boko Haram explosions

Related News

At least four persons were killed in a suicide attack in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday.

Two soldiers were also killed when their vehicle stepped on a roadside bomb in a separate incident.

The first attack was carried out by two teenage girls wearing suicide vests.

The spokesperson of the Military Command and Control Centre in Maiduguri, Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the attack occurred on Monday evening when two strange girls were spotted trying to infiltrate a crowded location of the rocky community.

“Our vigilant troops were able to gun down one of them before she could make her way into the crowd. And in the process the explosive on her body went off killing only her.

Mr. Nwachukwu said the second girl managed to infiltrate the crowded residential area and detonated the bomb.

“Two civilians were killed alongside the girl that wore the suicide vest,” said Mr. Nwachukwu, a colonel and deputy director, army public relations.

He said the four bodies have been evacuated from the scene of the blasts by rescue workers; while the injured have been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Similarly, the military command in Maiduguri also confirmed the death of two soldiers who were killed in an explosion on Monday after their vehicles stepped on a roadside bomb planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents along Maiduguri-Damboa highway.

Mr. Nwachukwu said the incident was not an ambush as reported by another media.

“It was an IED explosion that occurred after the vehicle of our troops on patrol stepped on the buried landmine”, he said. “Two of our soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in the blast.”

The colonel called on members of the public to improve information sharing with the military, stressing that no insurgency can be won without a working civil-military cooperation.

“Having condoled all the families of those who lost their lives, we want to seize this opportunity to further call on members of the public to please be very vigilant. We are all involved in this,” the spokesman said.

“Security is not the business of only the military and the police. We need the public to assist by providing useful information that could help us to nip this problem in the bud. Our troops have been intercepting so many of the insurgents but we want to achieve much more than that.

“That is why we need the public to be more involved by ensuring that they have an eye on movements within and around their communities and quickly alert the security operatives should they spot or identify anything suspicious.”

About 100,000 people have been killed since the Boko Haram insurgency started in 2009. Majority of the attacks have been carried out in three states: Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.