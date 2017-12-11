JUST IN: Court of Appeal ruling dangerous, ridiculous, EFCC says; vows to appeal

Court of Appeal Headquarters
Court of Appeal Headquarters

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has described a ruling by the Court of Appeal in Lagos as a “dangerous precedent.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the appeal court ruled on Monday that the EFCC lacked the powers to prosecute serving judges until they are dismissed by the National Judicial Council, NJC.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC vowed to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is to appeal against the ruling of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, which today held that the agency lacked powers to investigate or prosecute serving judicial officials except where such officers have been dismissed by the National Judicial Council.

“The Commission considers the ruling a dangerous precedent that has no basis in law and, is confident that the Supreme Court will upturn the judgment.

“Criminal trial takes precedence over administrative procedures and it is strange that the Court of Appeal wants to put the cart before the horse. This is ridiculous! The appellate court simply wants to confer immunity on public officers from prosecution for corruption, it will not stand,” Mr. Uwujaren said.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • MilitaryPolice01 [Joint Chief]

    We are in a dangerous mix. To your tents o Nigerians

  • Tommy Soto

    The Judiciary has just won the battle vs NASS as the most corrupt branch of the FG.

  • FreeNigeria

    Nigeria is sinking to a new low everyday.

  • Jason

    How reckless. Some misguided Appeal Court Judges have just shamelessly conferred immunity on all judges. Only in Nigerian judiciary can this shameful act take place , thanks to an NJC that romances openly with corruption. It is now a safe haven for corrupt judges.

  • The Optimist

    What a shameful judge and judgement! Conspiring to hide their INNATELY CORRUPT members from criminal charges? God will will overturn this satanic precedence.

  • Oghioneme Adiele

    @disqus_QzQqQLX2G1:disqus

    I want to beg Premium Times. Please publish the names of the Appeal Court Judges who made this ruling.
    We need their names please. We are compiling the names of enemies of this country. It is very urgent.
    We cannot wait until tomorrow. We need the names of the Judges who just destroyed law and justice.

  • D.O.X

    @disqus_QzQqQLX2G1:disqus;

    Nigeria’s most ignorant court judgment in history

    This is the most illiterate
    court judgment ever rendered in the history of Nigeria. It
    is not enough to overturn it on appeal at the Supreme Court, the Judges who
    reasoned backwards in this case must forthwith face sanctions hearing for gross
    incompetence verging on illiteracy.

    The National Judicial Council, NJC,
    has no criminal jurisdiction known to law and cannot be declared a court of
    first instance on the prosecution of crimes specified in the Criminal Code of
    Nigeria. The NJC has no criminal jurisdiction over any matter! It is audacious
    insult to say that a High Court – with unlimited constitutional jurisdiction – must
    firstly wait for a committee of the National Judicial Council to dismiss a serving
    judicial officer from service before a High Court can exercise its constitutional
    jurisdiction. What extreme illiteracy is this in the name of Court of Appeal?

    • Common Man 2017

      @disqus_VliPlj2grZ:disqus

      I AM NOT A LAWYER BUT I HAVE COMMON SENSE TO KNOW RIGHT FROM WRONG.

      THIS CASE IS THE EVIDENCE WE NEED TO INTRODUCE DEATH PENALTY FOR CORRUPTION.

      IF WE LINE UP THREE OR FIVE JUDGES AT BAR BEACH AND EXECUTE THEM; ALL WILL BE WELL.

      AFTER SHOOTING THEM, WE WILL NOT HEAR THIS SORT OF NONSENSE VERDICT FOREVER MORE.

  • Fairgame

    Well if the executive is protecting its thieves, the senate and house are protecting their thieves, why won’t the judiciary protect its own? It is pure hypocrisy to sweep Maina gate, grass cutter gate, 25billion NNPCgate, and many more under the carpet of the executive and want the judiciary to expose its own dirt. Abeg let the Drama in the zoo continue.