EFCC lacks powers to prosecute serving judges, Court of Appeal rules

EFCC
EFCC Operatives

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission does not have powers to investigate or prosecute serving judicial officers except where such officers have been dismissed by the National Judicial Council.

The judgment was delivered in a suit between the EFCC and a judge of the Federal High Court, Hydiazira Nganjiwa.

The appellate court’s decision overturned the earlier decision of a high court in Lagos.

Many serving judges including from the Supreme Court are currently being prosecuted for corruption by the EFCC.

Details later…

  • bola

    The judiciary which is suppose to be the last hope of common man is taking this decision of shielding serving judges from prosecution. Rubbish

    • Bassey Frank

      Law is not sentiments.

  • Hope

    Kudos for the presiding Judge for the boldness. Hope $2000000000 will not be traced to the account of this judge soon. Looking forward to an independent Judiciary and complete separation of powers.

    • share Idea

      Aptly sated, he will be labeled as the owner of Ikoyi flat…Nigeria we hail thee

  • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

    Judiciary taken side with the corruption

  • Bassey Frank

    EFCC has been operating with great zeal but shallow knowledge.