EFCC lacks powers to prosecute serving judges, Court of Appeal rules

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission does not have powers to investigate or prosecute serving judicial officers except where such officers have been dismissed by the National Judicial Council.

The judgment was delivered in a suit between the EFCC and a judge of the Federal High Court, Hydiazira Nganjiwa.

The appellate court’s decision overturned the earlier decision of a high court in Lagos.

Many serving judges including from the Supreme Court are currently being prosecuted for corruption by the EFCC.

