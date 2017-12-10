Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho battles Guardiola at Old Trafford

Mourinho-Guardiola
Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo Source: Football 365)

The fierce rivals, Manchester United and Manchester City, will be battling it out in a potential title-deciding derby on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s City lead city rivals United by eight points heading into the Old Trafford clash, with Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils well off the pace despite sitting second in the table.

A win for City on United’s turf would guarantee the League leaders an 11-point lead after just 16 games, but victory for Mourinho’s men could blow the title race wide open heading into a busy festive fixture pile-up.

As expected, the games involving Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are often dramatic and same is expected this Sunday.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for all the live updates.

Kick Off is 5:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.