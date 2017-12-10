Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho battles Guardiola at Old Trafford

Related News

The fierce rivals, Manchester United and Manchester City, will be battling it out in a potential title-deciding derby on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s City lead city rivals United by eight points heading into the Old Trafford clash, with Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils well off the pace despite sitting second in the table.

A win for City on United’s turf would guarantee the League leaders an 11-point lead after just 16 games, but victory for Mourinho’s men could blow the title race wide open heading into a busy festive fixture pile-up.

As expected, the games involving Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are often dramatic and same is expected this Sunday.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for all the live updates.

Kick Off is 5:30 p.m.