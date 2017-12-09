2017 Convention: PDP elects new leaders (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party is holding its national convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja, today.

Unlike the last convention in Port Harcourt which was doomed by lawsuits that went up to the Supreme Court, today’s event appears less controversial.

Delegates and other party faithful from across the country have been arriving at the nation’s capital for the big event since last week.

About 3,000 delegates — elected and statutory— are expected to vote to fill the positions of the national chairman and several other national offices.

An official list of all the candidates and their targeted offices is expected to be released later today.

The party has been under the supervision of different interim national executives since May 2015 when Adamu Mu’azu resigned as part of the fallout from the 2015 election woes.

Mr. Mu’azu, a former governor of Bauchi State, was confirmed as the party’s national chairman in January 2014.

Nine people were cleared to run in the race for the chairmanship, but some of them have started standing down since last night, amidst controversy over the party’s internal arrangements.

Taoheed Adedoja, Tunde Adeniran, Raymond Dokpesi, Jimi Agbaje, Gbenga Daniel, Olabode George, Uche Secondus, Rasheed Ladoja and Segun Aderemi have spent the last few weeks traveling the country to canvass support.

But Mr. George, a former vice-chairman of the PDP and serving member of its Board of Trustees, stepped down around 8:00 p.m. Friday, citing alleged injustice and disregard for gentlemen agreement amongst the party’s divergent blocs.

It is not immediately clear if he has urged his potential delegates to support a specific contender, but his anger was directed at Governor Nyesom Wike, who has been pushing for Mr. Secondus’ victory.

The PDP reserved the chairmanship for the south after resolving to let the presidential ticket go to the north.

There are indications that more candidates from the Southwest are on the verge of announcing their withdrawal to settle on a consensus from the zone.

Whoever the region picks would slug it out with either Mr. Secondus or Mr. Dokpesi or both at the convention ground.

Reporters from PREMIUM TIMES are at the Eagle Square and will be providing live updates of happenings there:

PREMIUM TIMES denied accreditation to cover PDP convention

PREMIUM TIMES has been denied accreditation to cover Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The newspaper was advised on Thursday to submit a written request with names of reporters who would attend the event.

The letter was submitted and the party’s publicity unit promised to get accreditation tags ready for collection by Friday evening.

While awaiting the delivery of tags, reporters continued to communicate with the party, and were later told tags would be ready for collection by Saturday morning, after which designated buses would convey all accredited personnel to the venue of the convention.

However, when PREMIUM TIMES reporters arrived the party’s Wadata Plaza office Saturday morning as advised, they were told the tags had finished.

Many other newspapers, especially those from outside Abuja, were also not accredited for the event.

Jimi Agbaje withdraws from PDP chairmanship election

Another aspirant to the office of the national chairman of PDP, Jimi Agbaje, has withdrawn from the race.

The withdrawal was announced on his verified Twitter handle, @Jimiagbaje, on Saturday, few hours before the commencement of the national convention to elect new leaders for the PDP.

In a letter addressed to the PDP National Convention Planning Committee, Mr. Agbaje said the PDP had from inception adopted the principle of zoning offices among the country’s geo-political zones.

“In line with such zoning and other parameters I have at different fora, expressed my strong belief that the next National Chairman of our great party should come from the South West,” he said.

He also said he was however, convinced that “with 7 out of all 9 aspirants coming from the South West, this multiplicity of co tenders will work to the detriment of our zone when it comes to voting”.

Mr. Agbaje said delegates’ votes split seven ways will not produce a chairman from the South West, adding, “ it therefore becomes necessary to prune our members down to no more than two”.

He also urged other aspirants from the zone to follow him by stepping down so that the zone “ can have a fighting chance of clinching the National Chairmanship of the PDP”.

Another stalwart of the party from the South West, Bode George, had also announced his withdrawal from the race on Friday evening.

11.34: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar arrives Eagles Square.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar arrives Eagles Square.

11.39: Governors Fayose of Ekiti State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, habe also arrived the convention ground.

11.47: Arrivals of DSP, Ekweremadu and Raymond Dokpesi to Eagles Square