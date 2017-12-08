How suspended SEC boss, Gwarzo, tried to blackmail me — Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Thursday said her decision to suspend the embattled Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mounir Gwarzo, followed his attempt to blackmail her over the ongoing probe of Oando Plc.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Abuja, Mrs. Adeosun said ahead of his suspension, Mr. Gwarzo threatened to leak information to the media.

She said the “threat of blackmail” only strengthened her resolve to punish the DG.

“Mr. Gwarzo personally delivered the memo using SEC staff seconded to the office of the Minister, in breach of normal procedures for the receipt of mail.  The copy of the memo in the possession of the Minister was delivered with a message that any action against Mr. Gwarzo would result in same being leaked to the press. It was this threat of blackmail that strengthened the resolve of the Minister to suspend Mr. Gwarzo and allow the Administrative Panel of Inquiry to proceed with its probe,” Mrs. Adeosun said in a statement.

She denied that the SEC boss was suspended due to his refusal to stop the forensic audit of Oando Plc, saying the allegation was “misleading and mischievous.”

    Another lie from purvayours of lies. So blackmail are now basis for suspending DG in government. Nigeria we hail thee

  • Castro

    Hahahaha, Gwarzo don hold Kemi for blokos. Where is Liar Mohammed when APC needs him.

    • Pawa2

      Gwarzo has been suspended, so whose blokos dem hold?

  • Henry Ohakwe

    Really!!! What are you saying? That you acted on impulse abi. Na waooo

    • Pawa2

      If you know what impulse means, you will know an action that Gwarzo saw coming and was trying to avoid by all means will not be called impulsive.

  • Moneyz N Horseyz

    The question is : did you ask him to stop the forensic audit of Oando?

  • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

    Finance minister should also be suspended

  • KurmiRukiki

    Hahaha! What has she said now? WHAT??
    APC disgracing themselves for Naijas to see her self acclaimed ‘anti kwaropshun crusaders’.
    LMAO!!
    The maina sh*t had barely hit the fan before this.
    That’s what happens when people pretend to be what they are NOT. One week one scandal!
    Where are those e-rats?? The only way they comment on issues is by using FAKE NAMES!
    Buhahahaha!!
    hypocrites!

    • Pawa2

      I will rather have this than what happened under Jonathan, where everything was either covered or the drunkard did not even know what was happening. There is no country or organisation where you do not have people who do wrong or are trying to do wrong, It is reassuring that government is taking decisive actions to ensure things are done the right way.

  • Don Messi

    People who blackmail others must have something on the person they intend to blackmail.
    Can aunty please tell us what this gwarzo guy has as a bargaining chip?

    • MilitaryPolice01 [Joint Chief]

      Lol

  • marcos avelino

    To keep Tinubu the elephant happy Gwarzo is a small fly that can be squashed but then Investors in the nigerian stock market should be aware and ready for political interference like this one.