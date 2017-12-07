BREAKING: Nigerian judge acquitted of corruption charges ‘resigns’

Justice Adeniyi Ademola
Justice Adeniyi Ademola

A Federal High Court Court Judge, Adeniyi Ademola, accused of corruption and acquitted by the court, has left office.

The judge “voluntarily retired” on Wednesday after submitting his letter to the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

The spokesperson for the National Judicial Council, Soji Oye, could not be immediately reached.

Mr. Ademola was among seven judges accused of corruption in October 2016.

The judge was charged alongside his wife and a senior advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, at an Abuja Division of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The three accused were however later cleared of all corruption charges.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • bola

    he took a bold step who knows who will bring the case up again if he stays longer, go with your conscience, God knows what goes on in your mind