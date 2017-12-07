BREAKING: Nigerian judge acquitted of corruption charges ‘resigns’

Related News

A Federal High Court Court Judge, Adeniyi Ademola, accused of corruption and acquitted by the court, has left office.

The judge “voluntarily retired” on Wednesday after submitting his letter to the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

The spokesperson for the National Judicial Council, Soji Oye, could not be immediately reached.

Mr. Ademola was among seven judges accused of corruption in October 2016.

The judge was charged alongside his wife and a senior advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, at an Abuja Division of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The three accused were however later cleared of all corruption charges.