Nigerian government approves six new private universities (FULL LIST)

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved licences to six private universities.

The approval was given on Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, in its meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the council chamber of the presidential villa.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting listed the universities to include: Admiralty Univerity, Ibusa, Delta State; Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia State; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan; Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Atiba University, Oyo State; and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences Lagos.

