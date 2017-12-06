Army General leading Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram removed

Major-General-I-Attahiru

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Attahiru Ibrahim, has been removed from that position.

Mr. Ibrahim’s redeployment comes three days after Boko Haram insurgents carried out one of the deadliest attacks on Biu town in Borno where at least 18 people were killed and 52 others seriously injured.

Mr. Ibrahim, a major general, took over the command of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North-east in May 2017. The former occupant of that position was Lucky Irabor who was redeployed to coordinate the Multi-National Joint Task Force, MNJTF.

Boko Haram attacks appear to have increased since Mr. Ibrahim assumed duties with scores of suicide bombings, mostly by teenage girls, occurring between May and December.

The Chief of Army staff, Tukur Buratai, apparently unimpressed with the way the operation was going, had in August issued a rare ultimatum of ‘40 days’ for the theatre commander to arrest the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, and put an end to the incessant Boko Haram attacks. Neither was achieved.

The insurgents continued to stage daring attacks including on military formations.

Though a large number of Boko Haram hideouts were raided and many terrorists including kingpins reportedly killed by soldiers during the period, well over 50 soldiers including officers were killed between May and now.

Boko Haram [Photo Credit: ScanNews Nigeria]

Some of the most recent cases were the ambush in Magumeri that caused the death of about 19 soldiers and kidnap of some oil explorers.

The military also suffered a major loss of some 15 soldiers including a commander in November when Boko Haram insurgents attacked troops’ location in Sassawa village near the Yobe State capital, Damaturu.

Also in November, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, witnessed one of the worst suicide bombings in recent times when four female suicide bombers attacked Muna Gari, a suburb of the city, killing 14 persons.

About 45 persons were also killed and 47 critically injured in November after a suicide bombers detonated their explosives in a mosque in Yola, Adamawa State.

Another suicide bombing was witnessed on December 2 when two teenage suicide bombers attacked Biu market killing at least 18 persons and injuring 52 others.

About two weeks ago, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, paid a sudden visit to the Command and Control Centre in Maiduguri. Mr. Ibrahim had a closed door session with the defence chief. No reason was given for the CDS’ visit without other service chiefs.

Mr. Ibrahim has now been replaced by Rogers Nicholas, also a major general.

The new Theatre Commander was, until his appointment, the Chief of Logistics at Army headquarters in Abuja. Before that, he was Commander of the Special Security Task Force in Jos as well as Chief of Civil Military Affairs at Army headquarters.

Mr. Ibrahim is believed to have been redeployed to the Army headquarters as the Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans.

Although the army has not officially announced the new deployments to Nigerians, the military radio in Borno has already made the announcements.

  • Timothy Oghenekioja Avele

    What’s urgently needed now is not the change of commanders but effective human intelligence and terrorist counter-networks clandestine operations

    • Sam

      The military service is non like other, the morale of the men is paramount, if there is too much downsides, you need to do something to change the narratives ,a new commander gives opportunities for more morale ..

      • Timothy Oghenekioja Avele

        You are correct Mr Sam, however as counterterrorism expert myself, the current stage in this war as even the president has acknowledged is actionable intelligence. This will boost troops morale better than change of commanders. Imagine how you will feel if you know in advance what is the strength and what your enemy is planning against you.

        • forestgee

          A few of the Muslim soldiers are known moles for BH; they replaced a Christian with Moslem and there is a sudden spike in BH actions…now they have brought another Christian!

        • Sam

          Can’t agree more , but in addition ,where it is observed that the commander is not fully engaged with the his lieutenants and so fails to boost their morale a change becomes strategic, the previous guy , Irabor did well and was promoted to lead the MNJTF . No doubt more intelligence focused strategy will best help the mission.

    • Absolutely Sane

      That is always ongoing. They have their other reasons which may not be meant for public communication. This is a sign that military are more effective now than before.

    • M-olaniyi Odebode

      Besides what Sam has well said, are we sure that the military does not suspect him to be a boko haram apologist?

  • Tess

    I believe Iraboh did a good job. Since he left, it seems the morale of our soldiers have ebbed. How are we sure that this Attahiru was giving the troops their entitlements and not short-changing them?

  • Pluti

    since Iraboh was replaced, the losses have been higher than the gains