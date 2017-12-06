UPDATED: Sad: Average 11 people died daily in Nigerian road accidents between July and September

Related News

No fewer than 1,070 Nigerians died in road accidents in the third quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said.

This indicates that in the 92 days that make up the third quarter, July 1 to September 30, an average 11 people died from road accidents daily.

The NBS Road Transport Data for Third Quarter, 2017 posted on its website on Wednesday showed that majority of the victims were adults.

The report stated that 981 of the 1,070 Nigerians that died, representing 91.7 per cent of the figure, were adults while the remaining 89 Nigerians, representing 8.3 per cent of the figure were children.

The breakdown of the figure showed that 815 of the number were males, representing 76.2 per cent while 255 were females, representing 23.8 per cent.

According to the report, 2,478 road accidents occurred in the third quarter.

It, however, attributed the major cause of accidents to speed violation, which it said accounted for 44.51 per cent of the total accidents reported in the quarter.

It stated that loss of control and dangerous driving followed closely as they both accounted for 10.41 per cent and 9.52 per cent of the total accident recorded respectively.

Meanwhile, the report stated that a total of 6,803 Nigerians got injured in the accidents.

It stated that 6,419 of the 6,803 Nigerians that got injured, representing 94.4 per cent of the figure were adults while the remaining 384 Nigerians, representing 5.7 per cent of the figure were children.

It further stated that 5,110 male Nigerians, representing 75 per cent, got injured in road accidents in the quarter while 1,693 female Nigerians, representing 25 per cent got injured.

According to the report, estimated vehicle population in Nigeria as at third quarter was put at 11,547,236 with the total population of the country puts at 193.3 million in 2016.

It stated Nigeria’s vehicle per population ratio was put 0.06

In addition, it stated that data on the category of vehicles involved in road accident reflected that 58 per cent of vehicles were commercial (2,000), 40.6 per cent were private (1,401), 1.4 per cent were government (48) and the remaining were diplomat (0).

It stated that FCT recorded the highest number of road crashes in the quarter, closely followed by Kaduna and Kogi States while Borno and Bayelsa States recorded the least.

The report stated that 200,565 national driver’s licenses were produced in the period under review.

It stated that Lagos and FCT produced the highest number of driver’s licenses while Zamfara and Kebbi produced the least numbers of national driver’s license.

Similarly, it stated that 75,958 vehicle number plates were produced in the quarter.

It also stated that Delta and FCT produced the highest number of vehicle plate numbers while Ekiti and Riverss produced the least numbers of vehicle plate numbers in the quarter.

The data also showed fewer than 3, 743 people died in road accidents in the last nine months.

This NBS Road Transport Data for first, second and third quarters of the year showed that 1, 466 people died in the first quarter (January to March), 1,207 in the second quarter (April to June) and 1,070 in the third quarter (July to September).

The data, however, indicated that the number of deaths through road accidents had gradually reduced.

The report showed that a total of 7,537 road accidents occurred in the period.

A breakdown of the report showed the first quarter data reflected that 2,556 road accidents occurred during the period while the second quarter data reflected that 2,503 occurred in the period.

The bureau put the estimate of the number of vehicles in the country in the second quarter at 11.51 million for the country’s population of 193.40 million at the end of 2016.

According to the data, a total of 218,060 national drivers’ licences were produced in the second quarter.

It stated that Lagos State and the FCT produced the highest number of licences, while Zamfara and Kebbi States produced the lowest numbers

