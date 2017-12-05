SEC writes Oando again, orders firm to open doors to forensic auditors from Wednesday

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has again written to troubled oil and gas firm, Oando, insisting on a forensic audit of the firm’s operations.

In a letter to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando, Wale Tinubu, SEC said the forensic auditors “shall be at your (Oando) premises on any date from Wednesday, December 6, 2017.”

The regulator said the forensic audit would not be affected by the current suspension of its director general, Munir Gwarzo, who was last week suspended by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Details later …

