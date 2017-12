Related News

The Senate on Tuesday suspended it’s plenary for two weeks to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs defend their budgets before Senate committees considering the 2018 appropriation bill.

While urging the senators to be steadfast in their activities on the budget, Senate President Bukola Saraki warned ministers and heads of MDAs against ignoring committee invitations.

“This is not the time for unnecessary travels,” Mr. Saraki said.

Details later…