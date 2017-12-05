Why cattle grazed in Aso Rock presidential villa – Presidency

Cattle in Aso Rock
Cattle in Aso Rock

A herd of cattle seen grazing inside the Aso Rock presidential villa last week belonged to the presidency, a veterinary doctor in charge of the state house vet. Clinic, Haruna Tanko, has said.

Mr. Tanko was reacting to a video exclusively obtained and published by PREMIUM TIMES showing suspected herdsmen grazing their cattle within the vicinity of the seat of power.

The video showed a herd of cattle led along a road near the entrance to the vice president’s official residence, obstructing vehicular movements.

  • FreeNigeria

    Nigeria sinks to a new low everyday under Buhari.

    • tundemash

      Was Nigeria up when terrorists and militants were being ferried in Presidential jets under Dumbo Jo ?

      • FreeNigeria

        we’re sinking deeper and deeper. Instead of those ills to be retified by the Buhari administration, they’ve added there’s. GEJ was voted out so the next administration will be better, instead we got worse.

  • Sam

    Jonathan’s zoo, Buhari’s cattle ranch. Who’s next? May be Osinbajo’s fish ponds.

  • Usher- Join The Revolution

    But the president actually declared those cows, where did you want him to keep them? Anyway….let those cattle be confined to some space away from the villa.. President bush was/is a cattle herdsman also but he acquired a ranch (Prairie Chapel Ranch or something like that) as soon as he was elected president. This was to enable him manage them cattle without bringing them to the white house. . All this ancient nomads and their cattle are like brothers and sisters.

  • So oju abe niko

    This is a very good news! This helps explain what I have been trying to get across this pass few days that some might see as bigotry. The fact is the Fulani love their cattle, and they believe it should be free to roam everywhere without hindrance. Every worthy Fulani takes pride in cattle ownership. While the uproar of another Fulani attack on a farming community was in the news, the head of the Army, Buratai, pointedly chose that period to announce the army intention to embark on the cattle rearing business. This explains why the herdsmen, who are mostly contractors tending to the herds of the Buhari, Atiku, El-Rufai, Makarfi, Daura and other wealthy Fulani, think it is their God-given right to feed their cattle in your farming investments. This explains that the Fulani do not see anything in forcing (through arson, rape andmurder in farming communities) all Nigerians to invest in the cattle business, without the benefit of any profit/payback;

    We continue to blame the poor uneducated herdsmen for wreaking havoc in farming communities all over Nigeria, when we refused to address our concerns to the cattle owners, Buhari, Atiku, El-Rufai, Makarfi, Daura, etc, who control Nigeria and can make the problem go away, if they so wish. Why is it bigotry to address the fact that Nigeria has a Fulani problem. It is not a northern problem. It is not a Hausa (the mostly docile hosts of the Fulani) problem. The question is, what are the rest of Nigerians Hausas/Igbos/Yorubas/Ijaw/etc going to do about this issue, as we continue to fight ourselves on who to be elected the next president of Nigeria among the contending Fulani gerontologists – Buhari, Atiku, etc.

  • Factual Bob

    Is the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja Nigeria’s equivalent of the White House in Washington DC or No 10 Downing Street in London? If yes,then Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB is very foresighted,and came ahead of his time.

  • David Puff

    No no no…!!
    This is the height of insensitivity and bullshit..!!
    When u know this open grazing style has been the source of conflicts and incessant killings in the country.
    Government should be advocating ranching..!!
    Aso rock premises is not a ranch….

    • Factual Bob

      To Buhari,the Aso Rock Villa and indeed entire Nigeria,including your bedroom are his grazing ground.