Gunmen kill two Nigerian police officers

The Police Command in Nasarawa State on Monday said two of its officers were killed by gunmen along the Akwanga-Keffi federal highway.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia.

According to Mr. Idrisu, the police officers were stationed at Kubere village, some few kilometres away from Gudi, along the Akwanga-Keffi highway, when the gunmen attacked them from the bush, killing two of them.

He said the command had deployed officers from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the mobile police detachment alongside the vigilance group to comb the forest for the suspected assassins.

He said the spot had been identified as a flashpoint for kidnapping and other nefarious crimes, hence the decision by the command to station its officers in the area.

The police spokesperson said the command would not be deterred by the sad incident in its resolve to perform its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“The hoodlums, by this act, wanted to dampen the morale of the police as we approach the Yuletide so that they can have their way.

“However, the command remains resolute and determined to tackle crime head-on as the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Uba-Kura, has ordered the deployment of more officers and men to identified flash points across the state,” he said.

Mr. Idirisu appealed to members of the public to always provide the security agencies with useful information that would help in curbing crime and criminality in the state.

He said that crime fighting was a collective responsibility, and not for security agencies alone.

(NAN)