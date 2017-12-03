Three burnt to death in ghastly accident

Three persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in an auto crash at Olorunsogo, along Kobape-Siun expressway, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who made this known, said the accident involved a Honda civic car with registration number GBE495AA and a Nissan cabstar with registration number KSF906XR.
He said the crash occurred at 10.45 p.m. and involved eight persons: six males and two females.
Mr. Akinbiyi stated that two persons were injured, three killed while three others escaped unhurt.
He said the accident was caused by overspeeding on the part of the Nissan cabstar driver. The victims have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, he said.