Three burnt to death in ghastly accident

Three persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in an auto crash at Olorunsogo, along Kobape-Siun expressway, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who made this known, said the accident involved a Honda civic car with registration number GBE495AA and‎ a Nissan cabstar with registration number KSF906XR.

He said the crash occurred at 10.45 p.m. and involved eight persons: six males and two females.

Mr. Akinbiyi stated that two persons were injured, three ‎killed while three others escaped unhurt.

He said the accident was caused by overspeeding‎ on the part of the Nissan cabstar driver. The victims have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, he said.

