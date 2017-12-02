Buhari replies Atiku on U.S. ban claim

Buhari in Berlin
President Muhammadu Buhari

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s claims in an interview that for about 15 years President Muhammadu Buhari could not enter the United States on account of his religious considerations is “a fictive concoction”, the president has said.

The response followed Mr. Abubakar’s interview published Saturday.

In a statement Saturday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Mr. Buhari said:

“This fictive concoction being passed off as truth is mind boggling, coming from a former Number Two man of Nigeria, who should know the truth.

“At no time was President Buhari, as a private person, ever forbidden from entering any country in the world.

“Rather, the rest of the world has always held Muhammadu Buhari as a man of sterling qualities, strong on integrity, transparency and accountability. The same testimony is still borne of the Nigerian President by many world leaders today.

“It is curious that former VP Abubakar had been asked why he had not visited America for over a decade, something that had been a stubborn fact dogging his footsteps.

“Instead of answering directly, he begged the question, saying Buhari also had been disallowed from entering the same country for 15 years, before becoming President.

“We hereby make it resoundingly clear that what the former Vice President said only exists in the realm of his imagination. If he has issues to settle with American authorities, he should do so, rather than clutch at a straw.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • davids

    Simple

  • Suleiman Alatise

    The man is funny, if these are the stuffs Atiku has as campaign, then it’s already a walk over.

  • dele20

    Atiku has no point, he has just displayed clownishness

  • dele20

    Atiku is a comedian

    • Tunsj

      I’ll drink to that.

  • Yusufu Abdullahi

    Mr. President we have all along known that it’s figment of his imagination because the Americans don’t behave the way Mr. Atiku described which is contrary to what we know about his dubious business partner who was caught with stack of dollars in a refrigerator.

  • dele20

    President Buhari is never forbidden from entering any country in the world.

    Muhammadu Buhari is a man of integrity, transparency and accountability.more greace to PMB’s elbow

  • Tunsj

    Atiku is desperate. He talk a lot without saying anything of significance. He wouldn’t be elected dog-catcher right now and in 2019.

  • omooba

    lol ATIKU is confused.He want to be president by all means.He has failed already hahahahahahah.

  • Mani_Kay

    Atiku just said the obvious …… ISIS is not allowed in US and Buhari (a very bad smelling rubbish) has been an ISIS for years.

  • persona

    Atiku just lost an election before getting on the ballot.
    We will not have a liar, crook and corrupt man on any ballot.
    He dug his own grave by himself. PDP candidates have materials to bury Atiku before the primaries.
    This is exactly what made him come 3rd in APC and now, he has began with lies.

  • Concerned

    It is patently obvious that Atiku’s claim is preposterous otherwise it would have been used in the desperate campaign of culmany against Buhari – which like the proverbial rolling stone has gatherered little dust
    What is significant is what the claim reveals about Atiku – he is patently a man who will make false representations and should never be trusted to lead our great nation

    • Tunsj

      Well said. All you have to do is listen to Atiku and you can see he hasn’t developed beyond a 4th grade intellect.

  • M-olaniyi Odebode

    Why does anybody have to bother about Atiku’s fabrications? Atiku is so inordinately ambitious to become Nigeria’s president that he has resorted to peddling falsehoods. Nobody believes him!