EXCLUSIVE: How 24 universities shared N23 billion causing fresh crisis in Nigerian universities

Related News

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained the full details of how N23 billion disbursed to Nigerian universities to settle earned allowances and arrears was shared among 24 universities.

University staff, members of four unions, are currently engaged in a verbal war over the modalities for sharing the money.

The money was part of the N220 billion the government pledged to the schools, which is an integral part of a resolution reached to address the last strike embarked on by unions over the non-implementation of previous agreements.

The sharing of the money as released by the government has resulted in a crisis among the unions.

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, believe they have been short-changed by their counterparts in the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

On Thursday, the JAC announced the commencement of a nationwide strike over the matter. The strike is expected to begin from Monday, December 3.

The sharing formula shows the exact amount meant for each university, which is further broken down to the specific amounts allocated to the respective unions.

The documents reveals that out of the N23 billion that was approved, the university lecturers got about 75 per cent, approximately N18.38 billion while N4.61 billion was given to the non-teaching staff.

However, these specific amount given varied for each university.

According to the document, the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, got the highest share of the money at N2.4 billion. Out of the money allocated to ABU, N2 075,440,687.64 was allocated to ASUU while N331 087,210.45 was given to the non-teaching staff.

Similarly, the University of Ilorin got the lowest share as N207 586,734.09 was allocated for the school. The entire N207 586,734.09 was allocated to the non-teaching staff and nothing was allocated to the teaching staff.

Also, N447 181,088.75 was allocated to University of Nigeria. The money was given to the non-teaching staff while ASUU got nothing.

Meanwhile, N1 739,406,074.68 was allocated to the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, in which N1 571,133,153.50 was given to ASUU while the non-teaching staff got N168 272,921.18. The sum of N958,253,775.07 was allocated to the University of Lagos, while N935 033,419.92 was allocated to ASUU, N23,220,355.15 was meant for the non-teaching staff.

See full details of the allocation below:

This shows the way the money was allocated to the unions