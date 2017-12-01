Russia 2018: Nigeria in same group with Argentina, Croatia, Iceland

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been seeded with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The draw was held in Russia on Friday evening.

The Eagles were grouped with Argentina, seeded in pot one; and Iceland, Croatia, seeded in pot 2 and 3 respectfully.

It is the fifth time Nigeria will be pitched against Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup.

Except for France 1998, Nigeria have faced the two-time world champions in all the World Cup campaigns the Eagles qualified for.

Unfortunately, the Eagles have lost all their previous games against Argentina