SHOCKING: Video shows herdsmen grazing cattle at Aso Presidential Villa

A video has shown herdsmen grazing their cattle around the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja.

The video, exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES Thursday, shows a column of cattle led along a road near the

entrance to the vice president’s office, obstructing vehicular movements.

It was not clear how the animals and their herders accessed the restricted area of upmarket Asokoro district.

Visitors to the presidential villa must go through security checks at the entrances of the villa before proceeding to either the Supreme Court or any part of the villa.

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist who stopped by to get a better view of the animals, was compelled by security agents to delete suspicious pictures and videos from his phone.

Indiscriminate movement of cattle in Abuja and other major Nigerian cities has been a subject of concern amid rising cases of clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

In several parts of Abuja, cattle are freely led across main roads, stalling human and vehicular traffic — sometimes causing accidents.

Residents have regularly called on the government to check the menace.

Recently, the Senate ordered the slaughtering of cows found roaming in the city centre, adding that owners of the cows should be fined N50,000 per cow.

The FCTA recently directed law enforcement agencies to enforce a total ban on cattle grazing, begging, street hawking and commercial motorcycle (Okada) in the FCT.