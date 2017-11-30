SHOCKING: Video shows herdsmen grazing cattle at Aso Presidential Villa

Cattle in Aso Rock

A video has shown herdsmen grazing their cattle around the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja.

The video, exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES Thursday, shows a column of cattle led along a road near the
entrance to the vice president’s office, obstructing vehicular movements.

It was not clear how the animals and their herders accessed the restricted area of upmarket Asokoro district.

Visitors to the presidential villa must go through security checks at the entrances of the villa before proceeding to either the Supreme Court or any part of the villa.

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist who stopped by to get a better view of the animals, was compelled by security agents to delete suspicious pictures and videos from his phone.

Indiscriminate movement of cattle in Abuja and other major Nigerian cities has been a subject of concern amid rising cases of clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

In several parts of Abuja, cattle are freely led across main roads, stalling human and vehicular traffic — sometimes causing accidents.

Residents have regularly called on the government to check the menace.

Recently, the Senate ordered the slaughtering of cows found roaming in the city centre, adding that owners of the cows should be fined N50,000 per cow.

The FCTA recently directed law enforcement agencies to enforce a total ban on cattle grazing, begging, street hawking and commercial motorcycle (Okada) in the FCT.

  • deri best

    In Nigeria the Fulanis led by the Sultan of the Fulanis in Sokoto are law unto themselves—–Not to talk of bingo——Now the Apes in Apc are making us Nigerians—- worship cows like Indians often do-in their country —-Every Nigerian must now bow down and worship cow owners wherever they see them—in Abuja—what a country——-what a shame

  • kayode Olufade

    Utterly disgraceful

    • North/West Allies

      Do can you now understand why Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo? This country is shameless, imagine world leaders and diplomats visiting aso villa and see things like this? What will international press say about Nigeria, the funny thing is that they are doing nothing about it

      This is not the first time, I was at Next Shopping Mall Abuja the other day within minutes cows invade everywhere and coursed heavy traffic
      This is embarrassing!

  • North/West Allies

    What a country, people should not condemn Nnamdi Kanu for calling Nigeria a Zoo…This is embarrassing, and these security operatives are doing nothing about it

  • Ahmed Yaman

    That’s why they regard nigeria as a zoo, where cows are value more than human beings

  • forestgee

    What if the owner of the cows is staying around that area? PT should dig deep to find answers

  • Konkolo

    Traits of a very dysfunctional government. Only in Nigeria.