ASUP strike ends

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has suspended its nationwide strike, 15 days after the industrial action began.

This was confirmed by the chairman of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic chapter of the union, Kola Abiola, on Wednesday night.

Mr. Abiola said the union suspended the strike based on certain conditions.

“We signed a memorandum of understanding with the federal ministry of education and ministry of labour before calling off the strike,” he said.

According to a report by Channels Television, the National President of ASUP, Usman Dutse, also announced the suspension on Wednesday during the union’s 14th National Delegates Conference at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi State.

Mr. Dutse said the decision to suspend the strike followed the series of meetings held between the leadership of the union and the federal government.

“The union considered the suspension to give an opportunity for implementation of the content of Memorandum of Settlement and Action, and shall be reviewed according to the timelines outlined in the MoS,” Mr. Dutse said.

The decision to commence an indefinite strike was the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of ASUP which held on November 11 at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State.

According to the union, the industrial action followed the failure of the federal government to implement all the agreements it entered with them since 2016.

Some of the demands included non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report, and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.

Others were non-passage of the amended bill of the Polytechnic Act, alleged infractions in the appointment of rectors, as well as improving the conditions of state-owned institutions.