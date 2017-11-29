Mounir Gwarzo suspended as DG Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mounir Gwarzo, [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mounir Gwarzo, [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mounir Gwarzo, has been suspended from office.

Mr. Gwarzo was suspended on Wednesday by the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, “to allow for an unhindered investigation of several allegations of financial impropriety levelled against the Director-General.”

According to a statement by Patricia Deworitshe, Deputy Director, Press, Federal Ministry of Finance, “the suspension is in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs) 03405 and 03406.”

“The Honourable Minister has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate and determine the culpability of the Director-General.

“She has directed the suspended SEC Director-General to immediately handover to the most senior officer at the Commission, pending the conclusion of investigation by the API.

“Also suspended are two management staff of the Commission – Abdulsalam Naif Habu, Head of Media Division and Anastasia Omozele Braimoh, Head of Legal Department – who have been alleged to engage in financial impropriety in the Commission.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • kazkaz

    You’re pathetic. How did your lord and saviour GEJ fight corruption???

    • share Idea

      Through scientific means and strengthening of institutions

      • kazkaz

        Lolz, scientific means indeed. What institution did he strenghten?

  • Sanssouci

    Good move! Tinubu’s hand whether in it or not is irrelevant, if 25% of the evidence shown with account numbers and all is true this was inevitable, I am even surprised it took this long.

  • Alhaji Malam

    I share your pain Dipo. Corruption fighting back at its best! Does this mean that no official can challenge the ‘establishment’ and prevail? How can our officials be expected to stand their ground when crooks with deep pockets can always influence outcomes and have their ways in the end?

  • shiola

    Oando and tinubu are on it