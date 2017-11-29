Buhari hints at seeking re-election in 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the clearest hint so far that he will seek re election in 2019.

He gave the hint in far away Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where he is attending the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.

He was accompanied on the trip by a leader of the governing APC, Bola Tinubu, and governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi states among others.

The president arrived late to an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Cote d’Ivoire Tuesday night and said he had to wait for the two governors to accompany him to the meeting because of their electoral value.

“First I want to apologise for keeping you for too long sitting, this is because I insisted on the governors attending this meeting.

“This is why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians, if you tell them that their governors were in the company of the president, I think that will be another vote for me in the future. I’m very pleased that they were able to turn up,” Mr. Buhari said to thunderous laughter and clapping by the audience.

I AM FOR EVERYBODY

Mr. Buhari had during his inauguration on May 29, 2015 stated that he will be for everybody as well as for nobody.

He reiterated that position on Tuesday, saying that was responsible for his support of Akinwumi Adesina to emerge as the President of African Development Bank, AfDB, despite serving as a minister in a PDP-led administration.

Mr. Buhari was reacting to Mr. Adesina’s remark earlier expressing gratitude for the support he received in his bid to emerge as the AfDB president.

Mr. Buhari had shortly after assumption of office dispatched former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to lobby President Jacob Zuma of South Africa to support the candidature of Mr. Adesina, a move that was key in getting the former Minister of Agriculture the job.

Mr. Adesina is the first Nigerian to head the continental bank since it was set up in 1964.

“The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), who forgot to mention that he was serving in the PDP government as minister but all the same I picked him and recommended him for AfDB.

“I think it emphasised what I said during my swearing in that I am for everybody and I am for nobody. As long as you are a Nigerian, be prepared to be on the receiving end from me,” the president said.

Mr. Buhari also told the audience that he just received “a beautiful piece of information” from Mr. Tinubu which he was never aware of. He thanked the APC leader for the information.

He however, did not disclose what the information was.”

“I also thank our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has brought me a very beautiful piece of information, which I was not aware of it until I sat down and read it this evening (Tuesday night). Thank you very much for your hard work and I will discuss that paper with you.”

Mr. Adesina in his remarks noted that the the Nigerian economy picked up soon after Mr. Buhari’s health challenges appeared over, adding that “so it seems there is a correlation between the President’s health and the improved economy.”

On security, Mr. Adesina said the bank has released $250 million for the construction and rehabilitation of the North-east, destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

He also said the AfDB has constructed a big building behind the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, which will serve as its office in Nigeria.

He said it is the first of such buildings by AfDB outside its Abidjan headquarters, which he will want President Buhari to commission.

“I want to thank you immensely. I want to thank God for your health because I must say that for all of us that has been a big concern. But seeing you fit as a fiddle and seeing you back in action, we thank God for that and may God continue to give you great strength.

“Mr. President as you must have noticed, there is a very strong correlation between your health and the economy and when you came back the economy picked up after that. So we wish you great health so that the the economy can continue to pick.

“I also want to congratulate you for the economic growth and recovery plan that you have put in place and the incredible plan that you have put in place to bring the economy out of recession and also in terms of the fact that Nigeria has moved up in the World Bank ease of doing business index.

“It is to your leadership, vision and commitment that we want to from the African Development Bank commend you, Mr. President, and to assure you of our strong support behind you and your government for the efforts to try and move Nigeria forward. We are solidly behind you, you can count on that.

“I also want to thank you for your leadership on the Boko Haram issue because to draw investments into Nigeria, you absolutely have to have security.

“I think that securing our borders is very very important thanks to your leadership for that. I also thank you for all the efforts you have made in the Lake Chad Basin Area.

“I was with you in Paris where you led the efforts in reviving the Lake Chad Basin. As you know Mr. President, the bank is very strongly behind that. We put in $250 million to support the North-east of Nigeria rebuilding. I know you were criticized for rebuilding but I don’t see anything wrong, if things get destroyed they have to be rebuilt and the African Development Bank has contributed $250 million towards that,” Mr. Adesina said.

  • Bassey Frank

    Mmmh! Has he consulted his UK Doctors?

  • yetunde onigbogi

    The best thing that can happen to this country is for president Buhari to re-contest and continue his good work. Nigeria will certainly be great again.

    • Really

      Indeed, Buhari will certainly break up the country.

      No doubt!

  • thusspokez

    I doubt it. His health problems will overcome him. But this hint can be a good strategy for discouraging potential presidential aspirants who will otherwise start jostling for position and politicking; and consequently disrupt daily government business and focus.

  • emailofemi

    Buhari calling Tinubu “our leader”

  • Netanyahu

    If Nigerians, particularly Christians choose to support this religious bigot beyond 2019, that is their wahala. Nobody should come to complain here again O. God forbid bad thin that this skeleton jihadist will be around till 2023.

  • Fizzy

    Can Nigeria withstand another four years of lacklustre, below-par, mud sliding, 95%-25%
    quota regime? God forbid!

    Of what benefit is having a regime which deceived the whole into believing it would
    fight corruption holistically, only to get to power and now doing the opposite.
    Buhari’s corruption campaign has been selective and deliberately targeted at
    opposition members. Only recently Bola Tinubu said ex-President Jonathan got
    gold medal in corruption. In a sane world, people like Tinubu will be behind
    bar by now. After he has pocketed Lagos, converted the state to his personal
    purse, the shameless man still has the gut to accuse another man of being
    corrupt. It’s shameful. Most people will say Buhari is not corrupt, but people
    around him are soiled in dirty dealing. The involvement of AGF Malami, Interior
    Minister Dambazzau in the reinstatement of Maina is still very much fresh. Now
    Buhari will pretend as if nothing serious has happened. Why has EFCC, up till
    now, not been able to arrest former SGF Babachar Lawal? Ironically another
    former SGF Anyim is still in EFCC custody.

    Let this old cargo go and rest, we’re tired of his gross cluelessness. Nigeria, sure has
    better options, better brains than you. Ruling Nigeria is far more than sitting
    in one spot like a dummy and old fuddy-duddy. We need a more pragmatic leader.

  • Fizzy

    A word for
    Bola Ahmed Tinubu!

    At last the Jagaban has now found his voice after he was used and dumped for nearly three
    years – and left to wander aimlessly in political wilderness. Now another
    election is getting near, and suddenly they have realized he is an asset and as
    such, he is now being taken around the world like hand bag. There is a saying
    that “…once beaten, twice shy”. He’s now being called “Our Leader” – Shameless politicking.
    He should know that he has no moral credential to call another man corrupt.
    This is because everything about Bola Tinubu is corruption. The next blow he is
    going to receive after this unholy alliance is what will eventually send him to
    his grave. He should watch my word. He should have known that these his
    beautiful brides knew what he can do; they knew he is cunning, and that his appetite
    is insatiable. Little wonder they ringed him out of relevance.

    A word is enough for the wise.