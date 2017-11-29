Boko Haram commander captured, four suspects killed, 212 victims rescued – Nigerian Army

Related News

Nigerian soldiers on Tuesday rescued another 212 persons held hostage by the terrorists after they cleared remnants of Boko Haram insurgents from some villages in the northern fringes of the Sambisa forest, an official said.

According to a statement by the army spokesperson, Sani Usman, the soldiers also captured one Boko Haram commander, “Ameer” of Chawa, Amman Judee, and killed four terrorists.

Mr. Usman said the captured leader was undergoing interrogation, while the rescued persons were being documented and underaged children among them administered oral polio vaccines.

The latest rescue of the 212 victims is the second mass rescue in a week.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the rescue of 30 victims on Saturday after soldiers killed 11 Boko Haram suspects in separate battles in eight villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

While the army has continued to achieve successes against the terror group, the Boko Haram still carry out attacks, mainly on soft targets, in various parts of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

About 100,000 people have been killed since the Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009.