SHOCKING: Video shows Buhari’s minister campaigning for Wike for 2019

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung,
Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung,

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, appears to have taken a swipe at his fellow minister, Rotimi Ameachi, in a trending video on social media.

Speaking on Monday in Port Harcourt during the national wrestling championship hosted by the Rivers State government, the video shows Mr. Dalung telling Rivers youth to ask anyone seeking their votes to give account of their stewardship when they were given the opportunity.

“2019, anybody wey come dey halla, dey talk long grammar, make una ask am one question; the one wey we give you, wetin you do with am,” he said in pidgin English.

In a manner which sounded like an endorsement and campaign for the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Mr. Dalung said, “Even Governor Wike, if him come in 2019, make him show una the one him do including the road. But I know say una go give (vote) am because him done do this one for una ”

Mr. Dalung challenged anyone who is ‘angry’ that Mr. Wike is hosting the championship to bring his money and do the same.

Mr. Wike is a member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, while Messrs Amaechi and Dalung are members of the ruling APC.

Mr. Wike, who succeeded Mr. Amaechi as Rivers governor, is a sworn enemy of his predecessor. Several people in Rivers have been killed in political violence between supporters of the two politicians.

Mr. Wike defeated Mr. Ameachi’s party and candidate in the 2015 general election to emerge as the governor of Rivers State.

This is not the first time a member of President Buhari’s cabinet will be making a controversial endorsement.

Earlier this year, Aisha Alhassan, the Minister for Women Affairs, endorsed a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 presidential election.

“Your excellency, our father and our president by the grace of God, come 2019,” she said in Hausa language.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs. Alhassan said she would support Mr. Abubakar in 2019 whether or not President Buhari contests.

Mr. Abubakar has since left the APC and is believed to be preparing to join the PDP.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • grand maze

    APC is not a party in the real sense of it. It is a mad house of people whose only aim was to seize power at the FG. This particular minister is a parody of the absurd.

  • emmanuel

    I insisted before Mugabe was ousted, that even ZANU-PF would trounce the APC in 2019; if they come here to contest the election. Fortunately for ZANU-PF, they have become stronger and more energised as a new force in Africa party politics. Mugabe only fell into the trap laid down for him by the party and their sympathisers in the military when he sacked Mnangagwa.
    Once Buhari became rejected by God, all APC members took their flight technically and most are waiting for events to unfold. The unfortunate once would be those whO are not currently linked to the PDP and were too hostile to the PDP in APC.
    Buhari is now very confused as the options he is endorsing to replace him, are very big political liabilities

  • amah sossy

    The party APC should call him for explanation. If found guilty, the party must ask him to resign. If Oyegun fails to act on this hmmmmmm…. Your guess is good as mine.

    • emmanuel

      Shhhhhhh, Mama Taraba is still there. Buhari has had lunch with her more than twice since she took a swipe at him. Halliburton Aisha is still keep za aza room clean, though it is no more functional. Who would sack her if she insist her husband is not fit for a president and has stood stoutly be her position?
      Hope you are not working for Oshomole of Tinubu; so Oyegun the liar can be removed before the convention or replaced then?
      The APC is only a band of failed politicians who rode to power on the backs of USA, UK and Attahiru Jega, but had nothing to offer except sorrow, pains and tears

      • amah sossy

        It’s only ethnic jingoist and myopic follower like you that will call people like Tinubu, fashola, Christopher Onu, Chibuike Ameachi, Oshomole and so on failed politicians. Anyone in power is always popular bcos he doles out the cash. After your tenure, stocks are taken and evaluated. Akpabio is still popular in his state bcos his achievement when in power. Rotimi Amaechi achieved more than his two predecessors and the facts are there ( state major roads, school buildings, health centers, employment of 13,201 teachers, more than a 1000 medical doctors with more than 4 000 auxiliary health service providers, disengagement of former non performing teaching staff who turned the schools to market place and their pay off.) He is not a failed politician and neither Tinubu, Fashola, Oshomole, Christopher Onu, Ngige, and so on are. They are the bedrock of APC. Bring your best eleven from PDP and let’s discuss them.

        • The_Voice

          “Rotimi Amaechi achieved more than his two predecessors…” Please may I know under which platform he made those achievements and who his two predecessors were?

          • amah sossy

            I believe we are talking about individuals and not political parties or platform. Bcos you said failed politicians so stick to it and debate me. Time for ignorant and blind propaganda is gone. Put your facts down. For predecessors, we have Peter Odili and Omehia Celestine.

  • Gerald Okoduwa

    What else do you expect from a minister who appears mentally deranged? Is pidgin English Nigeria’s lingua franca through which a minister of the Federal Republic should be communicating with the youths? Everything this minister has been doing calls his soundness of mind to question. Surely, he does not count among the best in his State of origin even if one were to call the situation a casualty of federal character syndrome.

    • emmanuel

      Grow up, Pidgin English is now an African Language. Lalong is possibly on codeine of Tramadol, yet cannot be faulted on this. Communicating effectively with an audience includes using the language that can best sway them and pass a message.
      It is a misnomer to speak in pidgin English all through, but the report showed that he interjected his speech by introducing pidgin at a point.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Soaked in Rivers’ oil!