VIDEO: Maina speaks from hiding, seeks opportunity to say the ‘truth’

Abdulrasheed maina
Former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. [Photo credit: juliana taiwo - WordPress.com]

Fugitive former Chairman of Pension Reforms Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari for an opportunity to ”reveal the truth” concerning allegations of corruption against him while he handled the affairs of the team.

Mr. Maina, in an interview with Channels Television on Monday, asked President Buhari to give him the opportunity to expose those involved in the pension fraud.

Mr. Maina has been in hiding since 2015 after he was dismissed from the civil service for allegedly absconding from duty and attempting to evade arrest.

PREMIUM TIMES in October reported how Mr. Maina, who is wanted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, was secretly recalled and promoted to the position of director in charge of Human Resources in the Ministry of Interior.

Following the public outrage that greeted the report, several government arms and agencies, including the Senate and the House of Representatives, said they were launching investigations.

In his first appearance after the furore, Mr. Maina boasted of recovering funds to the tune of trillions for the present and past administrations.

“I recovered money for last administration and I recovered money for this administration. Now people don’t know this, let me explain this.

“Thank God our President stands for the truth. The unfortunate thing is that some people, whom he has given trust are lying to him. This one I can attest to and I can give you instances. I can give you documentary evidences.

“We recovered as team N282 billion cash. Apart from N282 billion, we were able to bring information and caught 43 pension suspects. N1.6 trillion investment and properties were recovered,” he said.

Mr. Maina said he is seeking President Buhari’s audience to ‘say the truth’ and tell him how to recover funds from pension thieves.

“Mr. President, if you really want to know the truth and you want to be fair to the whole nation, give opportunity for everybody to come and present. Are you hearing, Mr. President? I’m appealing to you Mr. President. There are so many things people are not telling you. When I get to that public hearing, I will tell some things that nobody ever told you.

“I will give you information and documents that will fetch you over N3 trillion. If I don’t do it, Mr. President, give me 9 months, within the first 3 months, I will ‘show’ you N1 trillion.”

See video below:

  • SeniO.

    Mr Maina needs approval of somebody to do the right thing and expose the bad guys… interesting!

    • Timothy

      I dont think he is seeking approval to open the can of worms…he is seeking higher anointing to achieve his aim….so that it wont be that he was killed in the process. Nigerians do not celebrate heroes neither do we care about those who make efforts…that is why there’s a lackadaisical approach to national issues….no one cares…everyone is doing his own for his own good and not for the good of all or for the country….I can bet you if what this man is saying is true…he wont last this year without DSS protection. Question is if he truly a thief and has evidence then he should be given a chance to speak…..if he defaults and is not saying the truth the president can simply hand him over to the police or EFCC he cant escape it then…..let him speak lets all hear what he has to say that is my own…. a lot of people may be exposed…even those we thought were saints.

    • Julius

      Unbelievable…ain’t it ?. It says a lot about him.

  • persona

    Maina needs his governorship tickets, wants a deal to expose his fellow criminals and above all throw everyone under the bus.
    The big question is, how come the link to Channels wasn’t traced to determine where it emanates from during a live broadcast?
    It tells me that some people are in concert with Maina and Buhari needs to watch his back incase he is not already cutting a backdoor deal with Maina( He wouldn’t have sacked him publicly and Maina wouldn’t be asking for his attentions had Buhari fallen in line with Maina).
    Maina is now following the public narrative of telling Buhari he has criminals around him essentially fooling him.

  • Ifeanyi

    Maina should tell whatever truth he has to the EFCC.

  • ACTION MAN in ACTION

    From what maina said in the video, it means President was aware of Maina’s recall. Listen to him:” I will show you as I did last year and this year” (paraphrased). So mains was working for this PMB. Wonderful country!

  • Timothy

    Maina….my advise to you is simple…..this country would never celebrate you if you die in silence no matter if the aim is to clear your name or bring others to justice…….many will come for you for your actions…..so you either produce a video of all your evidences and have it circulated. Not through the media or through the conventional methods….use whatever ill-methods possible to expose your evidences and have people know the truth else…it would die with you….If you are involved and seeking protection because “No be only u chop….others follow chop” then you are in for it and you wont go freely

  • Dazmillion

    Buhari’s is condoning and deodorizing corruption.

  • thusspokez

    Mr. Maina, in an interview with Channels Television on Monday, asked President Buhari to give him the opportunity to expose those involved in the pension fraud.

    Chineke! The rouge and fugitive wants (even demanding) an audience with President Buhari to deliver the latter an expose? Is he stúpid or something worst?

    In the bok-haram-style video, the fugitive sounded rather like a rouge salesman, desperate to scam some gullible old lady. Indeed the rouge doesn’t seem to understand that this is a matter for him and the law-enforcement agencies that are after him.

    BTW From the interview, he is hiding in Nigeria. Alternatively, if he is outside Nigeria, it is easy to find out where he is from flight records and visa issued to the Channel News interviewee(s).