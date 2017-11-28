VIDEO: Maina speaks from hiding, seeks opportunity to say the ‘truth’

Related News

Fugitive former Chairman of Pension Reforms Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari for an opportunity to ”reveal the truth” concerning allegations of corruption against him while he handled the affairs of the team.

Mr. Maina, in an interview with Channels Television on Monday, asked President Buhari to give him the opportunity to expose those involved in the pension fraud.

Mr. Maina has been in hiding since 2015 after he was dismissed from the civil service for allegedly absconding from duty and attempting to evade arrest.

PREMIUM TIMES in October reported how Mr. Maina, who is wanted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, was secretly recalled and promoted to the position of director in charge of Human Resources in the Ministry of Interior.

Following the public outrage that greeted the report, several government arms and agencies, including the Senate and the House of Representatives, said they were launching investigations.

In his first appearance after the furore, Mr. Maina boasted of recovering funds to the tune of trillions for the present and past administrations.

“I recovered money for last administration and I recovered money for this administration. Now people don’t know this, let me explain this.

“Thank God our President stands for the truth. The unfortunate thing is that some people, whom he has given trust are lying to him. This one I can attest to and I can give you instances. I can give you documentary evidences.

“We recovered as team N282 billion cash. Apart from N282 billion, we were able to bring information and caught 43 pension suspects. N1.6 trillion investment and properties were recovered,” he said.

Mr. Maina said he is seeking President Buhari’s audience to ‘say the truth’ and tell him how to recover funds from pension thieves.

“Mr. President, if you really want to know the truth and you want to be fair to the whole nation, give opportunity for everybody to come and present. Are you hearing, Mr. President? I’m appealing to you Mr. President. There are so many things people are not telling you. When I get to that public hearing, I will tell some things that nobody ever told you.

“I will give you information and documents that will fetch you over N3 trillion. If I don’t do it, Mr. President, give me 9 months, within the first 3 months, I will ‘show’ you N1 trillion.”

See video below: