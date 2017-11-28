I won’t follow Atiku out of APC – Adamawa Governor, Bindow

Related News

The Governor of Adamawa State, Mohammad Jibrilla, popularly called Bindow, has said he will not follow former Vice President Atiku Abubakar out of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor said this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the presidential villa after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former vice president last week resigned from the APC citing lack of internal democracy and the party’s failure to fulfil its promise to Nigerians.

Mr. Jibrilla is an associate of the former vice president, and there had been speculations he may also quit the party.

Details shortly…