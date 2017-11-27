We will obey Buhari’s directive to pay salary arrears before Christmas on one condition – Governors

President Buhari with APC Governors
President Buhari with APC Governors

Governors from the 36 states have said they will abide by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to pay all outstanding salary arrears before Christmas.

They, however, gave a condition to be met for them to comply with the directive.

This was revealed by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State while briefing State House correspondents after the governors held a closed-door meeting with Mr. Buhari inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Okorocha, who confirmed the directive from Mr. Buhari, said the payment of the arrears is dependent on the president’s approval of the payment of the 50 per cent Paris Club loan refund.

“Yes, with the Paris Club coming, every worker should enjoy his/her Christmas”, Mr. Okorocha said.

The Imo governor also said: “the president has expressed the need to make ensure that every Nigerian especially the workers have a beautiful Christmas and the issue of outstanding Paris club was discussed and that was taken care of.”

He said the governors put pressure on the president to get approval for the balance so that they (governors) can make adequate appropriation arrangements.

“We also made a request for Mr. President’s approval so that the balance should form part of our 2018 budget, because we can’t include it, until we are sure that the money is coming. That was also sorted out.

“So, as it is now, the issue of workers took the centre stage and Mr. President was concerned about those who depend on their salaries to feed their families and pay their house rent and he had the assurance from the governors that we will meet up those obligations”, he said.

What states are getting

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who also spoke at the briefing said every state will get its own share of the Paris Club refund based, ”on what was arrived at after reconciliation irrespective of the quantum of arrears owed.”

“Every state has a specific amount that was deducted. That amount may be enough to cover the arrears; it may not be, because you cannot get more than what you are entitled to. It varies from state to state.

“My state has no salary arrears at all. So, it’s a mute issue. Kano doesn’t have salary arrears. Whatever we are getting, we just continue with our development projects.

“Some states have salary arrears that are bigger than the Paris Club refund they are getting. Even when they get it, they will not be able to clear the salary arrears. But it is better to reduce it so that people will have happier Christmas than not,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Kareem Raji

    Macabre dance of shame. Buhari is just stashing away funds for 2019 election and using salaries as a smokescreen

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    Election year is fast approaching and Imam OLODO must now appear that he is no longer the terrorist loving Islamic extremist we all know him to be. A man who once told the then President and the military to STOP killing Boko haram members and burning their houses now believes Nigerians have forgotten. He presides over an unfortunate country where neither Fulani Herdsmen nor suicide bombers (Both prolific killers) are ever named. I am sure he meant to say “Pay Rohinja Muslims all salaries owed”. It is a huge shame that such a character is presented as a president of a Nigeria with almost infinite bright minds and intelligent people. The world just cannot understand how Nigeria chooses a president. If I may ask, why is Okorocha dressed in Yellow clothes and red cap? Well, everything is wrong with APC. Shameless and clueless undesirable elements!

    • Jon

      Well articulated. Just as you said, how such a character is president is beyond everyone’s comprehension. What sort of country is that?

  • Jon

    This consuming and sharing policy of Nigeria MUST stop. Nigeria is a consuming and sharing entity. Development and ability to pay salaries can only come from a Nation that is a producing entity. The Nigeria unitary system must be dismantled and restructured to devolve power to the states. This will enable states to produce, generate their own revenues and develop at the own pace.

    This idea of Southern Nigeria tagging along with the unproductive parasites of Hausa/Fulani North is not helping matters at all.
    The South should sound a note warnings to the parasites to: Accept Restructuring or De-amalgamate. C’mon parasites, choose one.