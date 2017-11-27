LIVE UPDATE: Policymakers, farmers, others gather for agriculture symposium

Related News

Policymakers, experts, farmers and others will on Monday gather in Abuja for a national symposium on agriculture organised by Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL.

The symposium will bring together stakeholders from diverse professional agronomic background led by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, to discuss on resolving risks in the nation’s agricultural value chain.

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and current President of the African Development Bank, AFDB, Akinwumi Adesina, will be highlight speaker at the event.

Mr. Adesina recently won the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington.

Also expected at the symposium are the Minister of Water Resources, Suleman Adamu; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State.

The event holds at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“The event is the first of its kind in Nigeria, it is a platform designed to foster productive discussion among all stakeholders ranging from farmers at the beginning of the value chain to consumers at the end of it; all geared on the road to helping Nigeria sharpen its focus on agriculture and chart a consistent forward-moving course for the sector.

“At the end of this symposium, it is aimed at having a compendium of workable, deployable strategies for transitioning the agricultural sector to the frontline of economic sustainability as Nigeria look beyond oil and gas to agriculture as a viable alternative source of revenue,” the organisers said.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the event.

10:12: Arrival and registration of guests still ongoing.

Arrival and registration of guests for the symposium

10:23: Guest all seated waiting for the arrival of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, for the commencement of the event.

Guest seated at the event waiting for the arrival of the Minister of Agriculture

10.44: As the guests patiently await the arrival of the minister, the organisers entertain them with soul music.

10:56: The host of the event, Eyitayo George, appeals to the seated guest to rearrange their sitting as they kick off the event with the national anthem.

11.00: The chief executive, PTCIJ, Dapo Olorunyomi, highlights the need to solve crucial problems in the agricultural sector through bringing in key players to think and strategise to come up with practical solutions to problems in the sector. He said that is one of the reasons for organising this event.

Welcome address by Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times

11.07: As part of PTCIJ’s stategic efforts to build the agric sector Mr. Olorunyomi said an Agric bootcamp will start tomorrow to raise a new crop of solution based, policy layered journalists to cover the sector.

11:20: Mr. Olorunyomi recalled that earlier this year, a similar event had been organised for the health sector. He noted that today’s event was focused on agricultural development in Nigeria.

“Today’s symposium marks a significant beginning of the Agricultural boot camp that will officially begin tomorrow, In our Agricultural boot camp, we intend to train 40 journalists to report in detail and aptness, agricultural development and menace in Nigeria,” he said.

“The aim is to help people see the opportunities in this sector, that’s what good journalism should be all about”, he added.

11:26: Abba Gambo takes the stage to deliver a paper on “Untangling the bottlenecks towards Nigeria’s Agriculture transformation.”

Mr. Gambo, a professor and agricultural consultant to the Governors Forum, started his presentation with the major factors affecting rice production in Nigeria.

“Smuggling of rice is the major factor affecting rice production in Nigeria. Unless the government tackles that, the country cannot be self sufficient in rice production”, he said.

11.35: Mr. Gambo mentioned rudimentary equipment, small hectares, lack of modern technology and a lot of politics around distribution of fertilisers as the problems facing food security in Nigeria.

According to him, the problems result in low input which yield low output. Other problems include harsh environment vagaries, low knowledge, poor access to credit, inadequate and ineffective extensions and insecurity.

11.43: Mr. Gambo said only 33.4 million hectres of farm are cultivable in Nigeria to feed about 180 million people.

“The average age of the Nigerian farmer is 59 years,” he said.

On the nutritional value of the average consumption of food by Nigerians, he said daily meals must consist of four classes of food which include, cereal and cereal based products, milk and milk based products, fruits and vegetables and meat and meat based products.

11.30: Mr. Gambo said 79 per cent of Nigerians live below $2 per day.

He highlighted challenges facing the agriculture sector to include environmental issues caused by climate change, insurgency, and national disasters. According to him, every zone has its peculiar challenges.

He concluded based on his analysis or the sector that there is no food security in Nigeria.