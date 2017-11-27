LIVE UPDATE: Policymakers, farmers, others gather for agriculture symposium

Related News

Policymakers, experts, farmers and others will on Monday gather in Abuja for a national symposium on agriculture organised by Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL.

The symposium will bring together stakeholders from diverse professional agronomic background led by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, to discuss on resolving risks in the nation’s agricultural value chain.

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and current President of the African Development Bank, AFDB, Akinwumi Adesina, will be highlight speaker at the event.

Mr. Adesina recently won the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington.

Also expected at the symposium are the Minister of Water Resources, Suleman Adamu; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State.

The event holds at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“The event is the first of its kind in Nigeria, it is a platform designed to foster productive discussion among all stakeholders ranging from farmers at the beginning of the value chain to consumers at the end of it; all geared on the road to helping Nigeria sharpen its focus on agriculture and chart a consistent forward-moving course for the sector.

“At the end of this symposium, it is aimed at having a compendium of workable, deployable strategies for transitioning the agricultural sector to the frontline of economic sustainability as Nigeria look beyond oil and gas to agriculture as a viable alternative source of revenue,” the organisers said.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the event.