Atiku Abubakar: Timeline of a serial defector

Atiku Abubakar
A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday announced his withdrawal from the governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

In Friday’s announcement, Mr. Abubakar said he was still pondering his next political move. But if he ends up returning to the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party as he is widely expected to do, it will be the third time that Mr. Abubakar will be returning to the party after defecting to other parties.
He was a founding member of the PDP in 1998.

1999-2006.

Mr. Abubakar was elected governor of his home state, Adamawa, in 1999 on the PDP ticket.

Before he could be sworn in as governor, he was picked as running mate by Olusegun Obasanjo who secured the PDP presidential ticket. The ticket proceeded to win the presidency, with Mr. Abubakar becoming Vice President from May 29, 1999 and for a second term in 2003.

2006-2009.

Before the end of their second term, however, Mr. Abubakar left the PDP for the first time in 2006 and joined Action Congress, AC, after years of internal battle with Mr. Obasanjo.

The influence of Mr. Atiku in the PDP was systematically eroded through fresh membership registration that saw most of his supporters pushed out of the party, all in a bid by Mr. Obasanjo to ensure that he was not nominated as his successor.

Mr. Abubakar thus defected to pick the AC ticket to run for president in the 2007 election.

He was in AC from 2006 to 2009. Following disagreements with one of the leaders of the AC and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, the former vice president dumped the AC and returned to the PDP in 2009.

APC Chieftain, Chief Bola Tinubu briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (30/10/17) 05775/30/10/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

2009-2013

Mr. Abubakar ran for the PDP presidential ticket in the 2011 election and lost to incumbent Goodluck Jonathan.
Following the success of the PDP in 2011 and the appointment of Bamanga Tukur as the national chairman of the PDP, the party was engulfed in a serious crisis.

Mr. Abubakar alongside seven governors eventually staged a walk out of a PDP national convention in August 2013, accusing the leadership of the party and then President Jonathan of impunity.

They eventually formed the ‘new PDP.’

2013-2017

After efforts to reconcile with the Bamanga Tukur-led PDP failed and their push to stop Mr. Jonathan from running for election also failed, Mr. Abubakar and five of the governors and others announced in November 2013 defected to the APC.

Mr. Abubakar and a former Kano State governor who was also in the ‘new PDP’, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ran for APC presidential ticket and lost to Muhammadu Buhari who eventually won the 2015 election.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Mr. Abubakar remained in the APC but has been consistently absent in many of the party’s activities at the national level.
The former vice president had complained that Mr. Buhari and the party had been side-lining him.

November 2017-???

Mr. Abubakar eventually defected from the APC on Thursday, November 24. Reports suggest that he has done so because he has received commitment of the PDP to give him its platform to again run for president in 2019.

The former vice president has, however, not formally declared for the PDP, nor has he declared he would run for the 2019 presidency although he is expected to do both.

Whether he will remain in PDP or his new party for long remains to be seen, given that he had announced on September 2014 that “As for me, as far as I am concerned, APC is my last bus stop.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • victoria

    If PDP picked him as their candidate for 2019 presidency is another colossal mistake of the party and will further deep down bury PDP.

    • Iskacountryman

      thank you…i will vote for atiku instead of buhari…

  • Adams Oloreofe

    It’s the best news for today. Atiku’s return to PDP is a welcomed development. He wasn’t fully out of the PDP because we saw he was less active at the APC. he is the best man to return PDP to it’s glory days. Welcome back Turaki

  • Lami T

    Well, I wish for the day papers/ journalist will tell us Nigerians what we really don’t know, likes reasons what happens happened. All I know we are still finding our footings politically, and when people who have no understanding of democracy and leadership hijack the system we are left with failed parties. Am very happy with Atiku’s move, those hang on to a dead party are like vultures waiting for carcass. We will continue to change the change till we get it right. Atiku 2019.

  • Iskacountryman

    atiku does not defect…he realigns…only a tree stands still in the forest when it hears the sound of the saw…

  • Usman Tijani

    Atiku has been a man of the people and his return to the PDP speaks well. You can’t remain in darkness when you see light opposite you. PDP also needs him at this time and this is a great move.

  • babajide Balogun

    Whichever way you look at it, we have seen the best of Buhari. And clearly, his best is not good enough. Why do we have a problem if Atiku moves from APC to try his luck in another political party? There is a reason why we leave one employee for another.