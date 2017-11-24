Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe President

Related News

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as the President of Zimbabwe.

Mr. Mnangagwa was sworn in amidst cheers by thousands who gathered at the stadium.

The former president, Robert Mugabe, resigned on Tuesday, ending a 37-year rule that was characterised by political and economic chaos.

Mr. Mnangagwa, who was vice president, was earlier sacked by Mr. Mugabe early November for being “disloyal.”

The momentous events leading to Mr. Mugabe’s fall began on November 15 when military chiefs took control of state television – in an apparent coup – to announce their intervention in the political crisis that had engulfed the ruling Zanu-PF.

The Chief of Army Staff, Constantino Chiwenga, strongly held that the action was not a coup, but soldiers nonetheless took over the streets in the capital, Harare.

Mr. Mugabe was also placed on house arrest by the military.

Mr. Mugabe, 93, who has asked to be allowed to die peacefully in Zimbabwe, was absent at Friday’s inauguration.