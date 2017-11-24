Atiku dumps APC

Atiku Abubakar
former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has dumped Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Abubakar in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES narrated his reasons for leaving the party.

The former vice president who challenged President Muhammadu Buhari for the APC ticket in the build up to the 2015 elections did not indicate the new party he would join.

Many members of the main opposition PDP, a party Mr. Abubakar helped form, have, however been asking him to rejoin the party.

Read Mr. Abubakar’s full statement below.

On the 19th of December, 2013, I received members of the All Progressives Congress at my house in Abuja. They had come to appeal to me to join their party after my party, the Peoples Democratic Party, had become factionalized as a result of the special convention of August 31, 2013.

The fractionalization of the Peoples Democratic Party on August 31, 2013 had left me in a situation where I was, with several other loyal party members, in limbo, not knowing which of the parallel executives of the party was the legitimate leadership.

It was under this cloud that members of the APC made the appeal to me to join their party, with the promise that the injustices and failure to abide by its own constitution which had dogged the then PDP, would not be replicated in the APC and with the assurance that the vision other founding fathers and I had for the PDP could be actualized through the All Progressives Congress.

It was on the basis of this invitation and the assurances made to me that I, being party-less at that time, due to the fractionalization of my party, accepted on February 2, 2014, the hand of fellowship given to me by the All Progressives Congress.

On that day, I said “it is the struggle for democracy and constitutionalism and service to my country and my people that are driving my choice and my decision” to accept the invitation to join the All Progressives Congress.

Like you, I said that because I believed that we had finally seen the beginnings of the rebirth of the new Nigeria of our dreams which would work for all of us, old and young.

However, events of the intervening years have shown that like any other human and like many other Nigerians, I was fallible.

While other parties have purged themselves of the arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that led to fractionalization, the All Progressives Congress has adopted those same practices and even gone beyond them to institute a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced.

Only last year, a governor produced by the party wrote a secret memorandum to the president which ended up being leaked. In that memo, he admitted that the All Progressives Congress had “not only failed to manage expectations of a populace that expected overnight ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance”.

Of the party itself, that same governor said “Mr. President, Sir Your relationship with the national leadership of the party, both the formal (NWC) and informal (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso), and former Governors of ANPP, PDP (that joined us) and ACN, is perceived by most observers to be at best frosty. Many of them are aggrieved due to what they consider total absence of consultations with them on your part and those you have assigned such duties.”

Since that memorandum was written up until today, nothing has been done to reverse the treatment meted out to those of us invited to join the All Progressives Congress on the strength of a promise that has proven to be false. If anything, those behaviours have actually worsened.

But more importantly, the party we put in place has failed and continues to fail our people, especially our young people. How can we have a federal cabinet without even one single youth.

A party that does not take the youth into account is a dying party. The future belongs to young people.

I admit that I and others who accepted the invitation to join the APC were eager to make positive changes for our country that we fell for a mirage. Can you blame us for wanting to put a speedy end to the sufferings of the masses of our people?

Be that as it may be, after due consultation with my God, my family, my supporters and the Nigerian people whom I meet in all walks of life, I, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, hereby tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress while I take time to ponder my future.

May God bless you and may God bless Nigeria.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mufu Ola

    Journeyman for President! Yeye dey smell!!

    • woman leader1

      A real Yeye man

    • front man

      He can’t be the President at all.

    • Night Crawler

      He will try but won’t succeed in getting to the number one sit

  • Mr Integrity

    Political prostitution…. PDP… ACN…. PDP…. APC……PDP

    • woman leader1

      Atiku doesn’t know what he want at all

    • front man

      The man is really sick

    • SpeakOut

      I tire for that man, it’s obvious that nothing good will come out of him.

  • thusspokez

    Atiku, the first-class political prostitute.

    • Night Crawler

      He will soon meet his waterloo

  • thusspokez

    BREAKING NEWS

    Atiku, the first-class political prostitute has done it again!

    • Prosperous Nigeria

      He was not a political prostitute when he joined forces with you people to unseat Jonathan in 2015?

      • thusspokez

        Who is “with you” stúpid?

    • woman leader1

      He as done it again the usual way

    • front man

      Atiku can never be the President of Nigeria.

  • greatbiodun

    Atiku , political prostitute of the highest order. You can never be the president of this country

    • Prosperous Nigeria

      He was not a prostitute when he joined forces with others to defeat Jonathan in 2015?

      • front man

        He has been a prostitute and still a prostitute.
        Shame on him.

    • woman leader1

      For where, he his only dreaming

    • front man

      He his only wasting his time, president for which country.

  • daygea

    Atiku is not to be trusted. What a shame.

    • Prosperous Nigeria

      But you trusted his money to defeat Jonathan in 2015. How much did you contribute to Buhari’s victory in 2015? Tel me!

      • Night Crawler

        …and how much did you find get for his failed election ?

    • front man

      He his a big shame and disgrace

  • Nuorah

    Welcome to your original party Atiku Abubakar

    • daygea

      Useless original party.

      • woman leader1

        Don’t mind him

      • front man

        Don’t mind him Jare.

    • woman leader1

      What is original party or you mean the end of his political career.

      • Prosperous Nigeria

        Talk the one wey you know. The last time I checked you are man and not God. Do you like the direction the country is going?

        • woman leader1

          And you h
          Think he his the right man for the Job.

    • Night Crawler

      He will never smell Aso-Rock anymore, no vacancy till 2023, take it or leave it

      • Lanre Curtiz

        I am not speaking for Atiku, but I am surprised there are some ‘beings’ still asking Buhari to continue……Who cast a spell on these ‘beings’? Is slavery in their DNA?

    • front man

      Atiku is just a political prostitute that can go any where with that

  • woman leader1

    You are indeed atiku

  • Night Crawler

    If Nigerians voted atiku, that means A-TI-KU in Yoruba language, if you know what that means, please type it in English language

    • front man

      We are dead ni, may God safe us from it.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      WE DON DIE – WE ARE DEAD

  • front man

    This man is really confused

  • Isaac Azor

    Looking for just a presidential ticket at all cost! Rats dey smell!!

    • front man

      He won’t get it at all.

      • PolyGon2013

        He could though. I think he is thinking about APGA. And be rest assured that if he joins APGA, the VP position will be given to an igbo man. Hail Biafra.

  • SpeakOut

    Oh my God, is Atiku coming to become president, we want a stable leader not a greedy one seeking for power all over the nation, we can’t make a confused man to become Nigeria president.

  • SpeakOut

    Atiku a number one political comedian, what a shame.

  • front man

    This man called Atiku is a shameless man, he thinks he can get this presidential ticket by all means.

  • thusspokez

    Many members of the main opposition PDP, a party Mr. Abubakar helped form, have, however been asking him to rejoin the party.

    This will led to break up of the PDP. They will be epic fóóls to admit him back into the party.

    The PDP are only getting back together after a long protracted internal feud between the Sheriff vs Makarfi factions. They seem to have learnt nothing from this; Admitting the political prostitute Atiku back into the party will give rise to factions, split and long court cases. Indeed it be: ‘RIP the PDP’. But why are Nigerians incapable of thinking?

    • Night Crawler

      He should go and destroy them more, no good thinking Nigerians will ever want pdp to rule them again

    • KBE

      Exactly where was Atiku when others were fighting to rescue PDP. He joined APC because it was convenient and when he didn’t have his way he wants to come reap where he did not sow. Having seen Buhari’s move to woo back the cursed Tinubu and apparent moves to block Atiku he has decided to dump APC. Where is his loyalty, commitment and conviction? I see a big battle between Makarfi and Atiku if Atiku is allowed back into PDP and the party may not survive the onslaught. Except Makarfi drops his ambition for Atiku PDP will be in big trouble.

  • art mon

    Atiku is very bitter and mad about INTEL. While I doubt Atiku would be next president, however, he would put money down and Buhari will not be the next president either. We may have President Saraki or a southern president

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      If you are that sure, Bruv, put a bet on it.

      • art mon

        Kay Soyemi, trust me Buhari wont make it post 2019. Remember northern billionaires like IBB, Abubakar even Dangote are just patching up with Buhari and Sambo Dasuki issue is still an issue in the North. Dont be surprised even a Good Jonathan might still emerge.

        • Samie

          Lie; Lie; Lie.

        • Dan

          My fiend you got it wrong here as far as Sambo Dasuki’s case is concerned. Majority of Northerners are not in support of Sambo Dasuki for what he was alleged to have committed during the last administration. An average Northerner is wiser now when it come to politics, rationality and morality.

      • Lanre Curtiz

        Buhari is never my headache, but almost 15 millions who voted him and the mentally enslaved youths who still believe this man without ideas will be the one to chart the course of their destinies.

        • Usher- Join The Revolution

          In other words Atiku is our Messiah? Lol!

          • Lanre Curtiz

            I never said that either explicitly or impliedly!

          • Usher- Join The Revolution

            oh, I see.

        • Abdul Wada

          Thanks for that comment Sir..

  • Freedom Bini

    Welcome Sir. We have to Change that Change.Nigerians must work to take this Country out of the hands of Mugabe of Nigeria

    • daygea

      A nonsense comment you have just made here.

      • Lanre Curtiz

        It can only be seen as nonsense to the mentally and eternally enslaved Saint Bubu fans who will never see anything wrong in Bubu and APC.

    • stackCrawler

      Nigeria will surely be great with APC in power

  • Fanen Harden

    A very good miscalculation from Mr. Atiku Abubakar but it’s very much ok. One by one they will all return to PDP then the real Progressives will stand out better for all.
    We wish you well sir and your intentions may mean well for you and Nigerians so may God guide you rightly. Amin

    • stackCrawler

      Pdp is a failed party

      • mamaT

        There failure is very bold

  • Nnamdi Ugwuadu

    Fellow Nigerians, if Atiku and Buhari stand for election in 2019 who will you vote for?

    • Usher- Join The Revolution

      As someone from south I will vote for APC that is if Buhari contests again. Reason is that, any other Northerner apart from Buhari means presidency will remain in the north for another 8 years.

    • Okorie MD

      Niger Delta Avengers.

    • stackCrawler

      President Muhammadu Buhari for life

    • mamaT

      PMB all the way

  • 45Degree

    Hahahahahehehe. I didn’t waste my time reading this but guess what? “No internal democracy” or “APC has lost its bearing BUT now PDP has it” Don’t hold your breadth. Atiku would be nominated to represent PDP. APC wins re-election; 6 months later Atiku runs back to APC because some APC people “begged” him to come back. See?

    • Usher- Join The Revolution

      Lol

    • PolyGon2013

      Atiku is defecting to APGA.

  • wode

    I can’t even bother reading to the end of the news because it’s really not a news in deed. Atiku is disappointingly most unserious of all politicians I know in this country. I overrated his political sagacity and wisdom. I want to believe that this would be the last of his series of ping-pong decamping because of his obvious journey to political oblivion in no distant future. Good luck to Atiku.

  • thusspokez

    Vacancy for a Pimp

    Sexy Atika, recently broke up with former pimp, now looking for a fresh start with a versatile new pimp. Pimp must be a registered political party in Nigeria and with proven record of winning presidential elections. Send your CV to atiku@xxxpoliticalsexworker.com

  • Dr PatMumuwole Awosan

    If people as culpable as Atiku who has wealth he couldn’t have amassed without stealing can be pulling strings like this in political circles then the way to democracy and good governance and morality in public service is still a very long one. Atiku can best be described as a beacon of corruption. How did he move from being a Head of Customs to a billionaire incorporating million dollar businesses and companies while still a civil servant and multi-million dollar deals immediately after leaving office? But in Nigeria nobody asks questions…as a result anyone, however daft or dumb can become president. SHAME!!! For goodness sake what change can an Atiku bring? It is 3 years and Buhari has not been able to set up one single factory or industry where manufacturing takes place. He has not been able to establish any business (state owned company) that produces anything and employs Nigerians. He focuses on only 2 things:
    1) Petrol dollars
    2) Imaginary stolen loot abroad.
    How can a man be this daft? With people like Buhari, Atiku, Osinbajo etc Nigeria will remain a developing country in perpetuity.

  • Fairgame

    Nigeria needs thinkers, captains of industry and not thieves and hardened criminals as presidents or leaders in any shape or form. This fellow is just pursuing his quest for power and nothing more.

  • ODOFIN, Lagos

    Atiku, Atiku, this man is really desperate for power. This news is not new now. I expect Aisha Mohammed (Minister of Women Affair) to resign too and I also state that Buhari has not been consulting with her on her ministry activities. Yeye! Story for the gods

  • KBE

    It must have been a bad day for you. One can understand your pain and frustration. Atiku is formidable and has better reach across the nation. It is yet to be seen how many members of the National Assembly will go with him. How many governors and government appointees will dump APC. Is still a guess. Here begins the game. We are watching it. A sad day indeed for APC.

    • PolyGon2013

      Actually, it is a good day for APC. Good riddance.

  • PolyGon2013

    Good luck to Atiku.

  • PolyGon2013

    Atiku is defecting to APGA. He will make an Igbo man his VP. Hurrah!

  • Rosemary

    As long as Nigeria remains with the present structure and refuses to restructure, below mediocre personalities like Atiku will dominate the political space

  • stackCrawler

    We stand with president Buhari all the way

  • stackCrawler

    If we vote for Atiku; then A TI KU in Nigeria God forbid ; we stand with APC for life

    • Agba

      What is your gain in APC,no electricity,no salary in 25 states of Nigeria,killings by boko haram and Fulani heardmen all over the place.?

    • Suleiman Alatise

      We don die?

    • mamaT

      U are very right…. dat is y he is a No

  • Ahmed Tukur

    Whenever election time comes closer, Atiku would jump from one party to another seeking for presidential nomination.

    • mamaT

      He is a dishonest man and can’teven come close to be president! He can’t even maintain one party….. looking for where is favorable

  • In support of NDelta AVENGERS

    Pls Niger Delta Avengers do not disappoint us.

  • monnie uwa

    From pillar to post, please retire from politics. Money cannot buy everything, our voter cards has the power on who will continue to steal from the resources

  • monnie uwa

    From pillar to post, please retire. our voter cards gave us the power on who will continue to steal from our resources

  • sirOscie

    I wish the waziri Adamawa luck in his future political adventures…. An asset that the ruling party failed to utilize.

  • Timothy

    Please sir Atiku, dont blame the president for not consulting you guys…..I would have done the same too……mainly because I do not want to make the same mistake Jonathan made in his time taking in all kinds of advise and threats from those he felt helped him get there and eventually losing woefully. If you are indeed for the country and the people…. you would allow Mr. President rule as he sees fit and take responsibility for all his errors, mistakes and good judgements….its not an easy task to rule a country and I dont think anyone will see it as a piece of cake…..but frankly for your person you have been jumping from one party to the other….the question is not the party anymore but the person (Atiku)…..so I challenge you to take on the challenges you may face in any party head on….life is not a bed of roses……the obstacles that made you fail primaries in any of these parties is the same obstacles you will still face when you eventually become president through any party (if you ever get there). So I challenge you….know your greatest allies….know your enemies and make them your allies…..create a niche for yourself as the person that can be trusted and can rule this country and win the heart of the masses……jumping from one party to another shows desperation…….Buhari joined the ANPP then merged to the CPC and still became their flag bearer. Win the crowd…win believers/followers and not sycophants and you will win any primaries in any party. If you move to the PDP you will still have enemies….APC would add to your biggest enemies joined by those you think you left in the PDP…you will now have an increased number of enemies….you wont go anywhere politically with such enemies against you. Try and win your enemies over if you are that desperate.