BREAKING: After two years, INEC finally fixes date for Anambra Central Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed January 13, 2018 for the conduct of the re-run election to fill the vacant Anambra Central senatorial election.

According to a statement by Mohammed Haruna, a National Commissioner at INEC, the decision to finally fix a date follows a judgement on Monday by the Court of Appeal.

The seat became vacant since 2015 following the sack of Uche Ekwunife by the election tribunal. Ms. Ekwunife had earlier been declared winner of the election by INEC.

“Since then there have been several court cases on the matter,” INEC said on Thursday.

Details later…

