Maina continued working, received salary after ‘dismissal’ — Lawyer

The former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been receiving his salaries despite being sacked for years, his lawyer said Thursday.

Speaking at the House of Representatives public hearing into Mr. Maina’s recent controversial recall, the lawyer, Mohammed Katu, said Mr. Maina’s salary had not been stopped as he was still working.

When asked by lawmakers if Mr. Maina was still getting paid, he said, “Yes. Maina continued to work even after his dismissal.

“As at last month, about 23 files were sent to him, in his capacity as acting director…even while he was absent.”

He further explained that Maina had to disappear because “there was a serious threat to his life.”

