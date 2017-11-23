BREAKING: Attorney General ‘disowns’ Maina recall letter

Abubakar Malami
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami PHOTO: Daily Trust

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied sending a letter to the Office of the Head of Service demanding the recall of the former chairman of presidential pension task team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Mr. Malami said the last letter he “remembered” was dated January 19, 2017 and was meant to bring attention to all that was happening to Mr
Maina.

He said “as at February 21, 2017, the letter giving clear directives of his reinstatement couldn’t have genuinely emanated from my office”.

More details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Shahokaya

    Part of the reason my father advised me against reading law.