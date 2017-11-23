BREAKING: Attorney General ‘disowns’ Maina recall letter

Related News

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied sending a letter to the Office of the Head of Service demanding the recall of the former chairman of presidential pension task team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Mr. Malami said the last letter he “remembered” was dated January 19, 2017 and was meant to bring attention to all that was happening to Mr

Maina.

He said “as at February 21, 2017, the letter giving clear directives of his reinstatement couldn’t have genuinely emanated from my office”.

More details later…