Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe President

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has resigned, ending his 37-year reign.

Speaker of the country’s parliament, Jacob Mudenda, announced the development Tuesday afternoon, a move that ended an impeachment proceeding that begun shortly before then.

Mr Mugabe, according to Speaker Mudenda, said in his resignation letter that the decision to quit was voluntary and that he made it to allow a smooth transition of power, the BBC reports.

His resignation brings to an end the political impasse in that country since last week when the Army took charge of its government.

Mr. Mugabe had initially refused to resign, insisting he would hold on to power.

The country’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, had on Sunday sacked Mr. Mugabe from its leadership and gave him until noon on Monday to resign as President of the country.

Ex-Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired by Mr. Mugabe two weeks ago, was then appointed leader of the party.

It was the sacking of Mr. Mnangagwa that triggered last week’s takeover of power by the military, thus stopping Mr. Mugabe, 93, from installing his wife, Grace, as leader of Zanu-PF and possibly president.

Grace was also expelled from the Zanu-PF at Sunday’s meeting.

The Southern Africa Development Commission, led by officials from South Africa, mediated between Mr. Mugabe and the military.

Details soon…