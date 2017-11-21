Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe President

Robert Mugabe (Photo Credit: CNN)
Robert Mugabe (Photo Credit: CNN)

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has resigned, ending his 37-year reign.

Speaker of the country’s parliament, Jacob Mudenda, announced the development Tuesday afternoon, a move that ended an impeachment proceeding that begun shortly before then.

Mr Mugabe, according to Speaker Mudenda, said in his resignation letter that the decision to quit was voluntary and that he made it to allow a smooth transition of power, the BBC reports.

His resignation brings to an end the political impasse in that country since last week when the Army took charge of its government.

Mr. Mugabe had initially refused to resign, insisting he would hold on to power.

The country’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, had on Sunday sacked Mr. Mugabe from its leadership and gave him until noon on Monday to resign as President of the country.

Ex-Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired by Mr. Mugabe two weeks ago, was then appointed leader of the party.

It was the sacking of Mr. Mnangagwa that triggered last week’s takeover of power by the military, thus stopping Mr. Mugabe, 93, from installing his wife, Grace, as leader of Zanu-PF and possibly president.

Grace was also expelled from the Zanu-PF at Sunday’s meeting.

The Southern Africa Development Commission, led by officials from South Africa, mediated between Mr. Mugabe and the military.

Details soon…

  • Arabakpura

    Mugabe’s wife has caused his downfall; the people were ready to wait him out until inordinate ambition overtook Gucci Grace! The end of an era indeed! Historians can now get to work!

    • abodes_124

      Our own day of freedom from tyranny will come – soon

    • Frank Bassey

      This is the problem with Africa. Why did his party men wait until a threat to their personal ambition arrived the scene in the person of gracious Grace before they swung into action? It means the people of Zimbabwe matter less and their own personal political aspiration ranks higher if not first. This is same situation in Nigeria with a so called president hospitalized for over 100 days and no single member of Senate or Lower house was able to move a motion for impeachment on the basis of abandonment, dereliction of duty or being incapacitated. Instead, they all one by one spent state resources to visit London and gladly splashed the photos of their merriment before the eyes of the citizenry on social media. It is the worst form of disrespect and once again, this is possible only in a Nigeria. And we all agree that we are intelligent people. So, just like Bishop Oyedepo & his co fraudulent pastors like Adeboye collect your Tithes and offerings and buy Private Jets for God and tell you the coming year is your own year of fulfillment and uncommon visitation, the Nigerian political class and leadership tell you they have improved the economy and all is well. They budget for presidential jets but fail to remember that there are no functional hospitals in the country.

  • Decimator

    The Tyrants of the Nigerian Enclave had simply followed suite one after the other.

    He/She who has ears had better heard once again.

    The days of Tyranny are gone.

    Goodby Pharoahs.

    It is over!!!!!!

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    It is never too late. The time has come for Nigerians to stand up and ask the right questions.
    Why have the suicide attacks increased in the build up to 2019 elections? Why
    did the attacks subside immediately Buhari came to power? I believe it
    is now visible to the blind and certainly audible to the deaf that there
    is much more to Boko haram than just Islamic radicalism. Without
    mincing words, their MO is irrefutably exhibits obvious political
    connotations. In very direct terms, Boko haram is simply the politics of
    the North to exert influence and relevance not just in the eyes of
    Nigerians but to the outside world – to let the world know that Nigeria
    must be one otherwise a separation will lead to the creation of another
    Afghanistan (Northern Nigeria). But the silence of the political class
    in South, East and West and failure to place culpability where
    culpability belongs in speaking truth about Boko haram and terrorism as
    100% politics of the North is the bane of the nation called Nigeria
    today. The question is, how long can we continue to evade the truth and
    pretend that all is well? 50 dead? And no presidential statement yet. No
    detailed identity of those who carried out the attacks, except to just
    call them “suicide bombers”. Is there any other nation on planet earth
    where terrorists and suicide bombers are never named? Nigeria is sick!…and by the way were Mugabe a Nigerian this resignation would not happen because his ethnic and religious affiliation will come to play and his region (North) will cry foul. But Zimbabwe is a country. Nigeria is not.

    .It is never too late. The time has come for Nigerians to stand up and ask the right questions. Why have the attacks increased in the build up to 2019 elections? Why did the attacks subside immediately Buhari came to power? I believe it is now visible to the blind and certainly audible to the deaf that there is much more to Boko haram than just Islamic radicalism. Without mincing words, their MO is irrefutably exhibits obvious political connotations. In very direct terms, Boko haram is simply the politics of the North to exert influence and relevance not just in the eyes of Nigerians but to the outside world – to let the world know that Nigeria must be one otherwise a separation will lead to the creation of another Afghanistan (Northern Nigeria). But the silence of the political class in South, East and West and failure to place culpability where culpability belongs in speaking truth about Boko haram and terrorism as 100% politics of the North is the bane of the nation called Nigeria today. The question is, how long can we continue to evade the truth and pretend that all is well? 50 dead? And no presidential statement yet. No detailed identity of those who carried out the attacks, except to just call them “suicide bombers”. Is there any other nation on planet earth where terrorists and suicide bombers are never named? Nigeria is sick!