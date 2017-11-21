UPDATED: NEMA confirms 21 dead in Mubi mosque suicide attack

Related News

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has confirmed that 21 persons died in Tuesday morning suicide attack on worshippers in Mubi, Adamawa state.

Speaking via a telephone interview, NEMA coordinator, North-eastern, Bashir Garga, said eight persons injured in the attack had been evacuated for treatment.

”A suicide attack by a teenage boy after early morning prayers at a mosque has so far claimed the lives of at least 21 persons, and eight others injured seriously have been transferred to FMC, Yola,” Mr. Garga said.

“A boy of about 17-years-old, wearing a suicide vest entered the mosque along with other worshippers immediately after the prayers and detonated the bomb. Besides the eight (injured) transferred, others, wounded are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Mubi North,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the suicide bomber detonated his deadly vest during the morning prayers.

“As people converged on Massalacin Madina at Anguwan Shuwa to observe Subh (morning prayer), an unknown man rammed himself into the mosque with IEDs, killing many people. As I am talking to you I saw over 20 dead with many injured’’, a resident of the area who identified himself as Bello said.

Speaking on the attack, the chairman of Mubi North Local Government Area, Musa Bello, said “the suicide bomber struck at the mosque during the morning prayer. Though for now, we are still compiling the casualty figure, reports say that over 15 to 20 people were reported killed.”

Fifteen people were initially confirmed dead.

Adamawa, Borno and Yobe have been the most affected states by the Boko Haram insurgency that has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.