Inter agency security face off occurs in Asokoro

Related News

The simmering inter agency war between the anti-graft agency, EFCC, on the one hand and the State Security Service, SSS, and the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, burst into the open early Tuesday morning when a combined team of EFCC officials and police officers attempted to arrest the former heads of the two agencies.

The EFCC officials tried to arrest the former head of the NIA, Ayo Oke, and former head of the SSS, Ita Ekpeyong, from their homes on Mamman Nasir Street in the Asokoro district of Abuja but were resisted by armed security agents of the two agencies.

This has led to a continued stand off between armed security officers from all the four agencies as at the time of this report causing a traffic mayhem in the area and an uncertain security outcome from the situation.

Details later….