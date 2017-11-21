Inter agency security face off occurs in Asokoro

EFCC
EFCC Operatives

The simmering inter agency war between the anti-graft agency, EFCC, on the one hand and the State Security Service, SSS, and the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, burst into the open early Tuesday morning when a combined team of EFCC officials and police officers attempted to arrest the former heads of the two agencies.

The EFCC officials tried to arrest the former head of the NIA, Ayo Oke, and former head of the SSS, Ita Ekpeyong, from their homes on Mamman Nasir Street in the Asokoro district of Abuja but were resisted by armed security agents of the two agencies.

This has led to a continued stand off between armed security officers from all the four agencies as at the time of this report causing a traffic mayhem in the area and an uncertain security outcome from the situation.

Details later….

  • Makoji

    Mad nation

  • abodes_124

    shambolic government

  • bola

    This is high level of barbarism, how can agencies of a nation and security agencies for that matter be in confrontation with each other over the arrest of a citizen that country.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    A national disgrace. That’s what you get when an illiterate certificate forger and perjurer is President. Shame.

  • Keen Observer

    Country of no decorum. No orderliness; Anyone does anything w/out being reprimanded.

  • Epsilon_Delta

    Why haven’t they arrested the grass cutter?

  • solidarity

    this is so true, i saw this first hand today, as early as 7.45am