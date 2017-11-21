Many killed as suicide bomber targets Adamawa mosque during morning prayer

Adamawa on map

Many people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State, during morning prayers.

“As people converged on Massalacin Madina  at Anguwan Shuwa to observe Subh (morning prayer), an unknown man rammed himself into the mosque with IEDs , killing many people.

“As I am talking to you I saw over 20 dead with many injured,’’ a resident of the area who identified himself as Bello said.

Speaking on the attack, the chairman of Mubi North Local Government Area, Musa Bello, said “the suicide bomber struck at the mosque during the morning prayer. Though for now we are still compiling the casualty figure, reports say that over 15 to 20 people were reported killed.”

Mr. Bello said the injured have been taken to a hospital. 

More details later…

