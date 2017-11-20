Nigerian Army promotes 136 officers to generals (SEE LIST)

Related News

The Nigerian Army has promoted 136 senior officers to generals.

Those promoted include 45 brigadier generals who were promoted to major generals. Also, 92 colonels were promoted to brigadier generals.

A statement from the army spokesperson, Sani Usman, confirmed the promotions.

Read the full statement from Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, below as edited for style‎.

The Nigerian Army Council has today, Monday, November 20, 2017, approved the promotion of 45 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals and 92 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals respectively.

Some of those promoted to the rank of Two-Star Generals (Major Generals) include H.O. Otiki, Acting Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison; O.O. Soleye, Acting Director Veteran Affairs, Defence Headquarters; the Acting Provost Marshal, A.T. Hamman; the Acting Military Secretary, F Yahaya; the Acting General Officers Commanding 3, 7 and 8 Divisions, B.A. Ahanotu, I.M. Yusuf and S.O. Olabanji respectively; Acting Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, J.I. Unuigbe; A. A. Jidda, Acting Commander Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport; Acting Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), J.E. Jakko; Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army; V.O. Ezugwu; A.C. Agundu, Director, Foreign Liaison, Defence Intelligence Agency; Acting Commander, Headquarters Command Army Records, H.E. Ayamasaowei; M.S. Yusuf, Commander Guards Brigade, while late B.A.Raji, was promoted posthumously.

Similarly, O.F. Azinta, Commandant Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre; Commandant Nigerian Army School Infantry, J. Sarham; T.A. Gagariga, Commander Nigerian Army School of Artillery; L.F. Abdullahi, the Acting Commander Nigerian Army Education Corps have also been promoted Major Generals. J. G. K. Myam, Acting Director Operations; and U.S. Yakubu, Acting Director Peacekeeping Operations, were also promoted major generals.

‎Those elevated to the rank of One Star Generals (Brigadier Generals) include A. Israel, C.O. Ekulide of Defence Headquarters, S.O. Olowolayemo, J.T. Chukwu, E.E. Eyong and the prolific writer, D.C. Nengite, as well as C.A. Dalhatu and U.N. Babangida.

Others include U.I. Mohammed, N.U. Mukhtar, O.G. Onubogu, S.Tm Shafaru, G.G. Shipi, A.S. Ishaq of 8 Division Provost Group, A.O. Kalajaiye, J.C. Mbibi, J.T. Chukwu, H.A. Gambo and L.B. Mohammed, amongst others.