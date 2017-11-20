Nigeria’s GDP rises

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, grew in third quarter of 2017 by 1.40 per cent in real terms, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said on Monday.

In a report titled ‘Nigeria Gross Domestic Product Report’, the NBS noted that the development represents the second consecutive positive growth since the emergence of the economy from recession in the second quarter of 2017.

The report explained that the growth is 3.74 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2016, put at –2.34 per cent. It also revealed that the figure is higher by 0.68 per cent points from the rate recorded in the second quarter of the same year, put at 0.72 per cent.

The second quarter growth figure was revised to 0.72 per cent from 0.55 per cent, following revisions by NNPC to oil output which hence led to revisions to Oil GDP .

Further analysis shows that quarter on quarter, real GDP growth was 8.97 per cent while ‘Year to date Real GDP’ growth stands at 0.43 per cent.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N29,451,303.99 (N29 million) in nominal terms, the NBS said. The growth figure is higher when compared to N26,537,651.01 (N26.5 million) in third quarter of 2016, resulting in a Nominal GDP growth of 10.98 per cent.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    I am taking this with a pinch of salt. The truth of the matter is that my own economic outlook and that of numerous other folks that I know remains gloomy. So, NBS is at liberty to continue to concoct meaningless statistics. Nothing can change the fact that this APC government that illiterate certificate forger and perjurer Muhammadu Buhari heads is an unmitigated disaster, a choreographed catastrophe and an orchestrated calamity.

    • Usher- Join The Revolution

      OK. pffff..

  • emmanuel

    This is a big lie and fraud from the same NBS that churned out fake drop in consumer inflation.
    Common sense tells me that if Gala that sold for N50.00 has been reduced by half to N50.00 while the initial size is now N100.00, Coca Cola 50 CL has been reduced by half with the price of the new variant now what the 50 CL used to be, same for pepper, electric bulb, litre of Kerosine, Vegetable Oil, body cream, furniture, computer hard drive, etc, it suffices to say consumer inflation has risen by over 100% – this is common sense and not economics.
    In economics, when a country enters into stagflation, the inflation rate in most cases is over 100% and that is where Nigeria is today. Unfortunately, there is no local production or importation going on, coupled with unemployment rate at abysmal level.
    The implication, is that systemic equilibrium has dropped to near zero production level. It is with this same state that the phantom real GDP has grown at 3.74%. This is official fraud, which IMF and World Bank would congratulate Nigeria for it soonest.
    Two months down the line, the APC would cry again over the bitting recession.
    I do not know how real GDP will grow at such a rate when economic activities generally declined.
    I suspect NBS fundamentals do not take Nigeria aggregate activities in producing their fake report.