BREAKING: APGA’s Obiano wins Anambra governorship election

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Willie Obiano, has won the Anambra governorship election.

Mr. Obiano won in all the 21 local government areas of the state with a total of about 234,071 votes.

He was followed by the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Tony Nwoye.

Oseloka Obaze of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, emerged third while Osita Chidoka of United Progressives Party, UPP, came a distant fourth.

The APGA National Youth Leader, Chuks Nwoga, has described the election as being free and fair.

“It was a peaceful process even in the face of threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to boycott the election though there were few cases of violence. INEC did a good job, you can’t get a completely perfect process. In some places material didn’t come on time but the election is fair,” Mr. Nwoga said.

“People came out to vote even with this IPOB threats, there was no case of low turnout of voters, the election was ok. You don’t expect 100 per cent to come out but the turnout was impressive”, Mr. Nwoga said.

The UPP candidate, Mr. Chidoka, has already conceded defeat, saying he lost to superior financial power.

Anambra election went down in history as being the governorship election with the highest number of candidates, 37, in Nigeria’s electoral history.

