BREAKING: #AnambraDecides2017: Obiano takes early lead, sweeps first 11 local govts

The incumbent Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Willie Obiano, has taken a comfortable lead in the Anambra governorship elections.
The electoral commission, INEC, has already announced the results from 11 local governments in the election with Mr. Obiano winning in all.
The INEC Returning from each of the 11 local governments took turns to announce the results on Sunday morning.
Mr. Obiano won all the 11 LGAs with a total number of 122,688 votes. The All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Tony Nwoye is far behind in second position with 55,961. The PDP candidate Oseloka Obaze, is currently third with 40,767 votes while Osita Chidoka of the UPP comes a distant fourth with about 2, 746 votes.
Though the election was held in the 532 polling centres in the 21 local governments of the state, there have been recorded incidents, over voting, snatching of ballot boxes which led to cancellation of elections in few areas.
There were 2.16 million voters with Permanent Voter Cards for the election which had a record 37 contestants.
The collation centre is currently on break and will return shortly to announce the results from the remaining 10 local governments.
See the results below:
- Njikoka LG
Registered voters, 88,793
Accredited voters – 28,346
Total votes cast – 28,297
Valid votes – 26,844
APC – 5, 756
APGA – 16, 944
PDP – 3, 477
UPP – 108
- Dunukofia LG results
Registered voters – 63,861
Accredited voters – 18,632
Total votes cast – 18,602
Valid votes – 17,508
APC – 7, 016
APGA – 8, 575
PDP – 1, 530
UPP – 106
- Awka South LG
Registered voters – 149,279
Accredited voters – 36,114
Votes cast, 33,270
Total valid votes – 31,365
APC – 6, 167
APGA – 18, 957
PDP – 5, 354
UPP – 150
- Ayamelum LG
Registered voters – 60,034
Accredited voters – 23,837
Total votes cast – 23,635
Total valid votes – 22,646
APC – 5, 412
APGA – 14, 593
PDP – 2, 323
UPP – 77
- Aniocha LG
Registered voters – 89515
Accredited voters – 25,474
Total votes cast – 25291
Valid votes – 23771
APC – 5, 297
APGA – 11, 237
PDP – 6, 554
UPP – 146
- Orumba South LG
Registered voters: 63,149
Accredited voters – 16,528
Total votes – 16,444
Valid votes 15,327
APC – 3, 808
APGA – 8, 125
PDP – 2, 412
UPP – 465
- Ekwusigo LG
Registered Voters – 73,800
Accredited voters – 20,196
Votes cast – 19, 929
Valid votes – 18,590
APC – 5, 412
APGA – 8, 595
PDP – 3, 856
UPP – 320
- Aguata LG
Registered voters 121,009
Accredited voters, 27,883
Votes cast – 27,237
Valid votes – 25,524
APC – 79
APGA – 13, 167
PDP – 4, 073
UPP – 280
- Onitsha North LG
Registered voters 127,865
Accredited voters – 20,806
Total votes cast – 20,467
Valid votes – 19,054
APC – 3808
APGA – 10, 138
PDP – 4, 143
UPP – 435
- Ogbaru LG
Registered voters 149, 070
Accredited voters 16,049
Total votes cast – 15919
Valid votes – 14,896
APC – 3, 415
APGA – 6, 615
PDP – 4, 416
UPP – 59
- Idemili South LG
Registered voter – 94,197
Accredited voter- 14,205
Total votes cast -14,172
Valid votes – 13,438
APC – 4, 063
APGA – 5, 742
PDP – 2, 629
UPP – 600