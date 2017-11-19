AnambraDecides2017 (LIVE UPDATES): INEC official results

Related News

The Anambra governorship election on Saturday was characterised by low turn out and late arrival of materials and personnel in many areas.

The election, was, however, violence-free except in isolated incidents.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, through the deployment of dozens of observers, provided live updates of the election.

Many of the results were collated at the various INEC local government offices very late on Saturday night till early Sunday morning.

The final collation of results at the INEC headquarters in Awka, the state capital, is now being expected‎.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the CDD brings you live updates of the final, official results as well as happenings at the INEC headquarters.

A few collation officers from the LGAs have arrived and are scribbling results into some sheets. INEC officials have however shown no signs that results announcement would commence soon.