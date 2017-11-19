#AnambraDecides2017 (LIVE UPDATES): INEC official results

, and
The situation of the card readers being explained to an INEC superior at Eri 1 004 Otuocha1
The situation of the card readers being explained to an INEC superior at Eri 1 004 Otuocha1

The Anambra governorship election on Saturday was characterised by low turn out and late arrival of materials and personnel in many areas.

The election, was, however, violence-free except in isolated incidents.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, through the deployment of dozens of observers, provided live updates of the election.

Many of the results were collated at the various INEC local government offices very late on Saturday night till early Sunday morning.

The final collation of results at the INEC headquarters in Awka, the state capital, is now being expected‎.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the CDD brings you live updates of the final, official results as well as happenings at the INEC headquarters.

A few collation officers from the LGAs have arrived and are scribbling results into some sheets. INEC officials have however shown no signs that results announcement would commence soon.

INEC collation centre

 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.