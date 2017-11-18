PHOTOS: Food, cash handed out to Anambra voters

and
See and buy live at polling unit 008 umudioka primary sch awkuzu ward 2 ....Oyi LGA
See and buy live at polling unit 008 umudioka primary sch awkuzu ward 2 ....Oyi LGA

Agents of different political parties on Saturday openly distributed food and cash gifts at polling booths to sway the support of voters at the ongoing Anambra gubernatorial election, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Reporters and monitors for this newspaper and its partner, the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, witnessed agents of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, All Progressives Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party either giving cash or cooked food as gifts to voters.

In some cases, voters handed over their voter cards for money.

At Illo Abito square, Nsugbe, where the APC gubernatorial aspirant, Tony Nwoye, voted, people received cooked rice as encouragement to vote for the party.

At the Okija Ward 2, PU009, Umuohi Community Primary School, reporters witnessed suspected agents of the PDP, APC, APGA wooing voters with cash.

Agents handed N500 to each voter who gave their votes in return.

At Umedim ward 1 in Otolo, Nnewi North local government, locals queued to collect money from agents said to represent the APC and APGA.

Agents believed to be working for PDP were also seen sharing N2,000 each to voters at CPS Odekpe, ward 5, Ogbaru local government.

At Nnewi Ichi Polling Unit 003, our reporters witnessed alleged APGA agents giving prospective voters money in exchange for their voter cards.

Also, agents of APGA shared gala sausage and Malt drink at Polling Unit 020/ and Unit 021, Community Primary School at Abatete.

The spokespersons for the parties could not be immediately reached.

APGA agent sharing gala and malt at Polling unit 020 and 021. Community primary school 1/2 Abatete
APGA agent collecting voters card from electorates and giving them money.. Nnewi Ichi..Polling Unit 003
Sharing of N2,000 each to voters by party agents believed to be working for PDP at CPS Odekpe, ward 5, Ogbaru LGA.
Stomach Infrastructure by APC @ illo abito square Nsugbe. People are being encouraged by to vote with rice sharing by APC.
Stomach Infrastructure Update. Food being shared to voters by APC agents @ilo Abito square PU001 Nsugbe ward 1
Stomach Infrastructure Update. Food being shared to voters by APC agents @ilo Abito square PU001 Nsugbe ward 1
Stomach Infrastructure Update. Food being shared to voters by APC agents @ilo Abito square PU001 Nsugbe ward 1

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.