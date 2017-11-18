PHOTOS: Food, cash handed out to Anambra voters

Related News

Agents of different political parties on Saturday openly distributed food and cash gifts at polling booths to sway the support of voters at the ongoing Anambra gubernatorial election, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Reporters and monitors for this newspaper and its partner, the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, witnessed agents of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, All Progressives Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party either giving cash or cooked food as gifts to voters.

In some cases, voters handed over their voter cards for money.

At Illo Abito square, Nsugbe, where the APC gubernatorial aspirant, Tony Nwoye, voted, people received cooked rice as encouragement to vote for the party.

At the Okija Ward 2, PU009, Umuohi Community Primary School, reporters witnessed suspected agents of the PDP, APC, APGA wooing voters with cash.

Agents handed N500 to each voter who gave their votes in return.

At Umedim ward 1 in Otolo, Nnewi North local government, locals queued to collect money from agents said to represent the APC and APGA.

Agents believed to be working for PDP were also seen sharing N2,000 each to voters at CPS Odekpe, ward 5, Ogbaru local government.

At Nnewi Ichi Polling Unit 003, our reporters witnessed alleged APGA agents giving prospective voters money in exchange for their voter cards.

Also, agents of APGA shared gala sausage and Malt drink at Polling Unit 020/ and Unit 021, Community Primary School at Abatete.

The spokespersons for the parties could not be immediately reached.