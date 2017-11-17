Former Senate President Pius Anyim to remain in EFCC custody

Related News

A former Senate President, Pius Anyim, will most likely spend Friday night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.



Mr. Anyim was still being “interviewed” as at 9 p.m. on Friday and is expected to remain there till at least Saturday, a top official of the commission said.



The source also confirmed that Mr. Anyim, who also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation under the Goodlcuk Jonathan administration, has been in EFCC custody since Thursday, meaning he would spend at least two nights in custody.



The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, earlier confirmed the former official was being held by the commission.



Mr. Anyim is being questioned on his role in the alleged mismanagement of ecological fund while serving as SGF. He has also been accused of illegalities in the handling of the multi-billion dollar centenary city project in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.



While in office in 2012, Mr. Anyim was linked to shortfalls of about N396 billion in the Ecological Fund.



Mr. Anyim’s detention makes him arguably the highest ranking official of the Jonathan administration to be so detained.



Several ministers, presidential aides and other officials of the past government have been investigated for alleged corrupt practices with some being prosecuted and others in hiding.



Some of those being prosecuted include the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and former minister of state for finance, Nenadi Usman. Some on the run include former justice minister, Mohammed Adoke, and former presidential adviser, Kingsley Kuku.